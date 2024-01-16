by Grenada Arts Council

As a long-anticipated crux of events, Grenada’s visual art has become the catalyst for visitors and locals alike to gather in Grenada around their passion for art.

When the Grenada Arts Council (GAC) first anticipated participation in the Biennale di Venezia in 2013, a survey trip to Venice was voluntarily taken on by several artists. The goal hoped for was that a network of artists worldwide could be developed to bring people to Grenada to inspire and be inspired.

This week, more than 10 years and 7 pavilions for Grenada later, the anticipated has happened.

Benaiah Matheson, one of the artists who responded to the open call for participation, has come to Grenada to work on his project. He will have a workshop with art students at TAMCC to facilitate collaboration on the work he will show in Venice. The British Council through The Tetley, has supported his project with Georgia Taylor Aguilar and Isabelle Morley assisting. Matheson is a Kayak by family, and his project highlights the connection between Carriacou and Huddersfield in the UK. Local corporate support given by Richard Nixon of Hideaway True Blue of several sets of art supplies enables the students to have the materials needed to draw and paint.

Another artist, Frederika Adam, is spending time in Grenada this week to finish her project, a very close inspection of the plants and flowers found in abundance. Suelin Low Chew Tung lives and works in Grenada, and will discuss her ideas with the other artists to refine what is shown in Venice. Jason de Caires Taylor and Alma Fakhre will join the activities via the internet so the Grenada Pavilion will have a clear and precise message.

Curator and organiser Luisa Flora and her architect husband Flavio Caputo, have chosen to vacation in Grenada. The timing of the Sailing Festival was their big draw, as they are both avid sailors. Despite the many years that Flora has been of service to Grenada, this is her first visit. They are from the city of Venice.

Oliver Benoit, an alumnus of the Grenada Pavilion, is preparing his 30-year retrospective exhibition which will be shown in the St Paul’s Community Centre. He also has visiting art professionals contributing to this exhibition, one of the Independence activities, which opens on 15 February.

Grenada Arts Council will stage an open call exhibition at the Grenada National Museum which opens on 26 January. It has been over 3 years since the museum has been open, so this will be an exciting start for the museum’s activities. Over 40 artists have submitted works to the theme, “Infinite Futures.”

It is hoped that this flurry of art activity will become the norm for Grenada. It is a nation-building activity that is rewarding to individuals and helps create identity and pride.

