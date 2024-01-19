by Linda Straker

Official Consolidated List of Electors shows 89,872 registered voters

List made public as of 18 January 2024

Alterations or corrections of any error in name, address or polling division must be made to PEO or before 25 January

Since the June 2022 General Election 2,306 have registered as voters according to the latest consolidated list released by the Parliamentary Elections Office (PEO).

As of 31 December 2023, the Official Consolidated List of Electors shows that there are 89,872 registered voters in the 15 constituencies. In June 2022 the number of registered voters was 87,566.

Inquiries from the PEO revealed that there are 45,922 female voters and 43,950 male voters. The estimated population count in Grenada according to data from the World Bank is 125,438.

As part of the due diligence process as outlined in the People’s Representation Act, the names on the consolidated list for 2023 must be scrutinised to ensure that inaccurate voter information is not published. The PEO has invited citizens to file claims and objections to any name published on the list which was made public as of 18 January 2024.

“The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as of 31st December 2023 will be available for inspection from Thursday 18th January 2024,” according to a public notice published in the 12 January edition of the Government Gazette. “There shall be a 7 day period for claims and objections regarding the list from the 18th to 25th January 2024. The List can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at the post offices, police stations, medical stations, and other public places.”

The notice provides guidelines on the process to remove or adjust any information from the list. “Request for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the Constituency on or before 25th January 2024.”

The notice called for every registered voter to inspect the list. “Everyone and particularly those who registered are advised to inspect the List to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The List should be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.”

Claims and objections of names on the list should be submitted to the PEO in each constituency.