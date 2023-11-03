SCOPE OF WORK

USAID Youth Resilience, Inclusion and Empowerment Activity (Y-RIE)

Position Title Youth Mentorship Programme Development Specialist Period of Performance On/about 22 November 2023 – 31 January 2024 Consultant TYPE Short Term Technical Assistance (STTA) Fixed Price / Deliverable based Reports to Programme Manager – Grenada Location Grenada (with travel within Y-RIE communities)

1. Project Background

The USAID/Eastern and Southern Caribbean Youth Resilience, Inclusion and Empowerment Activity (Y-RIE) engages and empowers youth and other key partners to improve youth, family, and community resilience to crime and violence. Y-RIE is a five-year USAID-funded activity being implemented by DAI Global in Saint Lucia, Guyana, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Y-RIE has the following 4 objectives:

1) Government-provided social services strengthened

2) Learning outcomes among focus youth improved

3) Focus on youth preparedness to enter the workforce improved; and

4) Strengthen community and family systems

In Grenada, Y-RIE interventions will support youth ages 10-29 in Mont Horne and select communities in South St George, Town of St George, St George’s Northeast, and St John. The programme will also engage students attending the Secondary Schools in the focus communities.

2. Assignment Background

In Grenada, young people face challenges that may put them at greater risk of hindering their personal development and prospects. Low school commitment and engagement are known to be linked to academic underachievement, coupled with other individual, family and community-based risk factors, may contribute to involvement in risky behaviours and justice involvement. These difficulties not only impact the individuals themselves but also place a strain on families, school systems, social services, law enforcement, and the wider community.

The Grenada Youth Mentorship Programme (GYMP) emerges as a promising initiative, offering a potential solution to address these pressing societal and community issues. This programme is well-positioned to effectively build resilience by providing a carefully structured framework of support and guidance to select students at the secondary schools located within Y-RIE focus communities. Y-RIE risk research has shown the importance of continued educational attainment in the lives of youth. Thus, GYMP seeks to increase school engagement and commitment among participating youth, fostering attendance, academic achievements, knowledge and skill development, increased self-awareness, psycho-social coping skills, personal growth, and the acquisition of essential life skills among its participants.

To do so, the GYMP aims to create a safe and nurturing environment where participants can openly address mental health and psychosocial circumstances having regard to the importance of addressing the impacts of trauma in the lived experiences of focus youth. The proposed mentor-mentee relationship and approach integrates the 7 building blocks for positive youth development that support psychological, behavioural and social qualities indicative of youth thriving, increased resilience and well-being.

This project directly responds to community priorities identified through Y-RIE community mapping exercises and Referral Systems Assessment. Community members and key stakeholders highlighted its potential to bring about transformative change at the individual level and lay the groundwork for a more resilient, secure, and prosperous society.

3. Objectives and Duties

The Youth Mentorship Programme Development Specialist Consultant is pivotal in the design and execution of the Y-RIE Grenada Youth Mentorship Programme, emphasising research towards establishing local mentorship initiative. Effectiveness in this position hinges on a solid understanding of the local education and youth-work landscapes, as well as adaptable research abilities and adeptness in reporting. Moreover, the consultant serves as a key communication conduit during the research and development phases, collaborates with team members and stakeholders, and spearheads the creation of a concept document, mentorship manual and templates for tools to be used during the implementation phase.

Working closely with Y-RIE partners, stakeholders and staff, the Consultant will be responsible for providing an expert review of existing youth mentorship programmes locally, regionally, and internationally to design a successful model for youth mentorship, localised for Grenada, bearing in mind the user and system related practices and circumstances that are essential contributors to sustainability.

I. Assess existing mentorship programme models, results and literature

Conduct a desk review of recent or existing mentorship programmes to identify evidence-based and results-focused recommendations for a model, approach, and methodology for the GYMP. Special attention should be paid to the selection and training of mentors, matching of mentors and mentees, support and tracking of mentee progress towards pro-social behaviour, and programme evaluation

Through intensive desk research, identify and/or develop recommendations for a localised mentorship model for youth-at-risk, utilising Y-RIE’s core frameworks of risk reduction, trauma-informed care and positive youth development

Identify and/or develop recommendations for sustainability planning, monitoring and evaluating programme results

Review templates for the mentorship programme manual and working tools.

Research curriculum and other learning resources for training mentors to identify “best fit” for GYMP

II. Assessment through desk review and key interviews

Conduct stakeholder consultations with critical stakeholders, including Ministry of Education staff, Principals, Teachers, Parents and focus youth to inform the programme design

Conduct desk reviews of Education Policy, Juvenile Justice Act policies, Student Support Services Policy and existing relevant coordination agreements with the Ministry of Education to ensure this pilot programme design is aligned with these agreements

Conduct interviews with key private sector agencies to ascertain what resources can be mobilised to support the programme

Review the mentor recruitment process, including strategies for attracting mentors, the recruitment and vetting procedures, the views/participation of mentees in the mentor-mentee assignment phases, and onboarding protocols for other mentorship programmes to advise Y-RIE

Review and design a mentee-mentor code of ethics/ conduct for safeguarding and performance of relationships, progress, and managing grievance and recourse

Review and design a parental engagement strategy for the proposed YMP

Review and design an appropriate MEL strategy to track the progress of youth users across all integrated phases of the proposed YMP, including with mentors, schools, parents and other stakeholders and their intersections, inclusive of the relevant tools and forms

III. Develop a draft and final programme document/manual for submission to Y-RIE and other partners

Working closely with the Ministerial partners’ local and regional Y-RIE technical personnel to finalise the programme documents for submission to Y-RIE and other partners using findings from the assessment report. Strengthen the following areas of the programme concept document. Also, design draft versions of the following project tools:

Mentor profiles: information about a person who is qualified and experienced in guiding, advising, and supporting mentees

Mentee profile: Information about a student who meets the requirements to be a mentee based on Y-RIE’s strategic objectives

Roles, responsibilities, and code of conduct to guide the functionality of the mentor-

mentee relationship

mentee relationship Mentee and mentor agreement to be signed by both parties, mentee’s agreement to be designed to be co-signed by parent/guardian

Parental and Principal consent forms to be signed by the mentee’s parent/guardian and the principal/designate of the participating school

Mentor progress tracking and monthly reporting forms

Mentee feedback form

Mentee self-assessment and feedback forms; mentor, parent/guardian and principal pre and post-engagement assessment forms

Safety, security, and ethical compliance, including: Development of the terms of reference and code of conduct for the mentors, which includes clauses ensuring the programme complies with all legal and ethical standards relevant to youth development and participation, child rights and safeguarding. This includes child protection laws, consent, and confidentiality agreements

Review current and recommended safety protocols, including background checks for mentors and clear guidelines on appropriate interactions to ensure mentees feel safe and can report any issues. There are grievance and recourse protocols that pay attention to the rights of all parties

Framework of engagement (compliance) for mentees Roles and responsibilities of essential partner organisations within and outside of government are expected to provide specific areas for programme support — by way of manpower, in-kind resources and networking. An initial verbal commitment from each participating private and public partner for the pilot program, including Y-RIE, that articulates their commitment and their contributions to the pilot phase with the understanding of formalising the partnership later Sustainability: Setting out a pathway in the concept document that describes the process from the end of the pilot to take up a standard government-delivered programme. It is envisioned that a sustainability plan will be developed in the first 6 months of the pilot programme and will be submitted as a project deliverable

4. Deliverables

NO. Deliverable Description 1 Inception Report Prepare a 5–8-page inception report to include: o A consultancy work plan (in GANTT chart format) o Research plan including draft versions of research tools, methodology, and interview schedule. Also, a listing of prospective agencies, key informants and youth to be interviewed o Stakeholder Analysis: a listing of stakeholders in both the private and public sectors, including their industry, roles, influence, and potential involvement/ contribution to the project o The inception report should also include a list of local, regional and international mentorship programme sources for review in the desk research study, noting which of those sources offer insights into each critical area (mentor selection, mentor-mentee matching, mentor training, mentee progress, curriculum for training mentors and other learning activities, and tracking, partnership with educational institutions, protocols/ policies, sustainability) o A listing of resources needed to complete the consultancy successfully 2 Assessment Report Provide a narrative report summarising the findings of the desk review, interviews conducted and recommendations for the localised version. Report to include: o Outline template of the final project document and mentorship manual to include a Gantt chart workplan for implementing the pilot phase o Prepare an associated PowerPoint Presentation on inception activities, including recommended models of similar mentorship programmes that can be localised to the Grenadian context (no more than 20 slides) to present to Y-RIE and USAID o Meeting summaries with photos where appropriate (with photo consent forms) o Recommended format for the mentorship manual 3 Draft proposal Submit draft versions for Y-RIE and USAID approval: 1. Mentorship programme concept document: a detailed outline or proposal delineating the structure, objectives, and framework of the Y-RIE Grenada mentorship initiative. It should serve as a foundational guide outlining the purpose, goals, and operational aspects of the mentorship programme 2. Mentorship manual: a structured document that outlines the framework, guidelines, and localised best practices for both mentors and mentees in a mentoring relationship 3. Templates: mentee and mentor profile and SOW, mentor code of conduct, mentor and mentee MOUs, parental and principal consent forms, monthly reporting form, mentor activity tracking form and incident report form. Also, a proposed curriculum for training mentors 4 Final proposal Incorporate Y-RIE’s Feedback and prepare the final concept document, mentorship manual and project tools templates 5 Final Consultancy Report Prepare a brief final report highlighting the nature of the assignment undertaken, noting the level of success and constraints, the quality of participation in consultation, lessons learned during the assignment, any limitations to the outputs, recommendations that would facilitate capacity building, policies, guidelines, and future programmes Participate in presenting the report around the processes, lessons learned, recommendations, and critical outcomes of the final consultancy report to management of Y-RIE, Ministry of Education and other USAID-funded programmes, e.g., the OECS OASYS project

5. Period of Performance

The consultancy is expected to be completed during the period 22 November 2023, to 31 January 2024, over the following estimated date ranges:

Inception Report: Within the first 10 business days of the award Assessment Report: 15–31 December 2023 Draft concept and other documents: 22 January 2024 Final Proposal and Consultancy Report: 31 January 22024

The final dates for deliverables will be developed in consultation with Y-RIE and the Consultant and documented in the Inception Report.

6. Desired Qualifications

Eligible individuals should have the following minimum qualifications, experience, and competencies:

Education : A degree in Youth Development Work, Education Administration, Psychology, Social Work, Research Design, Curriculum Design or Sociology; master’s degree preferred. Certifications in proposal writing or project management are helpful. (E.g., PMP or CAPM Certification)

: A degree in Youth Development Work, Education Administration, Psychology, Social Work, Research Design, Curriculum Design or Sociology; master’s degree preferred. Certifications in proposal writing or project management are helpful. (E.g., PMP or CAPM Certification) Experience At least 7 to 10 years of experience in programme, curriculum or policy development in the education system (at the secondary school level), youth and/or community development at the community and national levels Familiarity with international conventions on child rights and guidelines for preventing juvenile delinquency, to which Grenada is a signatory and related local laws and policies such as the Child Protection and Education Acts Sound knowledge of proposal writing and programme design, emphasising youth crime and violence prevention, is desirable Experience writing complex technical documents, including reports, and designing programme documents/tools Experience in social research design, conducting interviews and surveys, documenting findings and subsequent analysis

Competencies Working knowledge of adult support to youth at risk Excellent oral and written communication skills, writing reports and making effective virtual and in-person presentations for varied stakeholders Able to operate at advanced levels of leadership and independence Able to contribute to programme strategy development and implementation Ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively with various stakeholders Ability to problem solve and lead in high-stress environments



Other

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office Suite: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Google Docs Available to travel within various communities in St George, St John and Mont Horne in St Andrew



HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates should send their expression of interest and CV by 15 November 2023, to [email protected] with the subject: Youth Mentorship Programme Development Specialist.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.