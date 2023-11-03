The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Terrence Smith as its Acting General Manager, effective Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

Smith, a civil and sanitary engineer, brings a wealth of experience in the water and sewerage sector. He previously served the organisation in numerous critical capacities: beginning his journey as an Engineer in 1983, advancing to the role of Chief Engineer, and ultimately ascending to the position of General Manager. Beyond these roles, Smith further showcased his leadership ability when he served as Chairman of the Board of Nawasa, thereby steering Nawasa’s strategic direction and vision.

As Nawasa continues to fulfil its commitment to provide reliable and sustainable water and sewerage services to the nation, the significance of Smith’s leadership cannot be understated. It will be instrumental in preserving and enhancing the authority’s hallmark standards of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Smith shared his sentiments on rejoining the organisation: “I am genuinely elated to be back to serve Nawasa and the people of Grenada. In this era of climate change impacts, and with the ongoing implementation of 2 major capital projects, G-CREWS and UKCIF, we are navigating waters that are both thrilling and demanding. These initiatives not only herald economic growth but also underscore Nawasa’s staunch commitment to bettering our community. I am ready to embrace these challenges and look forward to contributing positively to the achievement of Nawasa’s Mission and Core Values. I extend my profound appreciation to Christopher Husbands for his 33 years of service to Nawasa, the last 15 years of which were as the General Manager of the organisation.”

With Smith’s seasoned leadership and deep understanding of its operations at the helm, Nawasa is poised to soar to greater heights and accomplish its strategic objectives. The Board of Directors, Management, and the entire Nawasa family warmly welcome Terrence Smith, anticipating a luminous and progressive era under his guidance.

Nawasa… Committed to meeting Customers’ Needs