Kelsie Murrel-Ross, Shot Put Champion, hopes to become a chiropractor focusing on musculoskeletal injuries in sports.

The optimistic 21-year-old from Willis, St George, is the daughter of Deshan Murrell and Micheal Ross and one of 3 siblings. She is also related to Grenadian athlete Gamali Felix, who competes in Men’s 400m.

Residing in Athens, Georgia, USA, Murrel-Ross’s goal is to complete a major in Exercise and Sport Science that will see her advance her career as a chiropractor. She admitted that her goal to become a chiropractor is influenced by her fascination for chiropractic adjustment neck crack compilation videos on YouTube.

“I do not want to do something that I am not interested in. I wanted to be a chiropractor since I was [little], so I am going to follow that path. A chiropractor has to deal with sports injuries, so I can see myself coming back to Grenada to do some chiropractic work for the team. It all intertwines,” she said.

Murrel-Ross was among Grenadian athletes competing at this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. She competed in the Women’s Shot Put Final on Thursday, 2 October, but finished 10th overall with a best throw of 15.88m.

She indicated that while there was an improvement in her technique, she was not in the best health on competition day.

“Going into the competition, I was confident, but after, I had an upset stomach and I wanted to throw up, so I was feeling quite well. There was some improvement in my technique; however, I have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to improve.”

Her outstanding performance in the Shot Put has earned her the title of NJCAA First Team Outdoor All-American.

A former student of the J W Fletcher Catholic Secondary School, Murrel-Ross competed in discus throw in 2022 and placed 3rd, adding a mark of 47.41m/155-6. Despite not succeeding in the Pan American Games, with help from her coach Dean Babbitt, Murrel-Ross is determined to qualify for the Olympics in Paris in 2024.