The Grenada Development Bank (GDB) is pleased to announce that Royston Cumberbatch has been appointed as its new General Manager, effective 1 September 2023.

Cumberbatch has over 2 decades of experience in the UK financial services industry and his appointment brings a wealth of expertise to the GDB.

He previously served as Vice President Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) at the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) from October 2021 to August 2023. During his tenure, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, innovative ideas, and a talent for fostering partnerships. As a result, he successfully facilitated and oversaw various investment projects that promise to transform Grenada’s future.

He still holds membership in a Technical Working Group, which the Cabinet appointed in 2023 to review and recommend reforms to the current incentives system to encourage more focused local and foreign investments in Grenada.

Cumberbatch’s impressive background spans various disciplines, including Insurance, Reinsurance, Investment Operations, Financial Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Fund and Investment Accounting, and Project/Programme Management. From 2006 to 2019, he held management positions at renowned organisations such as Aviva PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC, headquartered in London.

Notably, Cumberbatch has a personal connection to the GDB, having been a beneficiary of the institution in 1997. At that time, he received a loan from the bank to pursue his professional accountancy studies, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in London. He successfully qualified as an accountant (ACCA) in 2000. Additionally, Cumberbatch holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University. He is a Prince II-Certified Project Manager with significant experience in improving management information systems and managing complex finance and investment transformation projects.

As the new General Manager of the GDB, Cumberbatch is poised to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge to further strengthen the bank’s commitment to financial stability, growth, and prosperity in Grenada. Drawing from his journey as a GDB beneficiary, he is passionate about giving back to the community and fostering economic empowerment.

Cumberbatch’s vision for the future includes plans to create innovative investment vehicles that will empower citizens and the diaspora to participate in funding local priority sector projects in Grenada. He aims to facilitate increased access to capital for initiatives that drive economic growth and sustainability in Grenada.

The Grenada Development Bank extends a warm welcome to Royston Cumberbatch and looks forward to working collaboratively under his leadership to serve the financial needs of our community.

GDB