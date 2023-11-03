Republic Bank is pleased to support TAMCC in its effort to establish a Financial Literacy Academy.

Earlier this year, the Bank partnered with the School of Continuing Education to introduce some form of financial literacy to its curricula. As the lone provider of public tertiary education in Grenada, and mindful that the curricula focus primarily on specific certificate and associate degree programmes, the College identified a gap in the development of skills needed to secure financial success during students’ tenure at the College and beyond.

Prior to this initiative, TAMCC had no mandatory or elective course that provides comprehensive financial literacy to its students. To help bridge this gap, the Bank agreed to assist, by providing financial resources to establish the programme.

The first cohort was rolled out in February to students at the Tanteen Campus. Cohort II was facilitated virtually for participants from the Six Roads, Mirabeau and St Patrick campuses. Each cohort catered to 20 second/third-year students and 5 employees. At the end of the academic year, 18 students and 7 employees successfully completed the programme. A graduation ceremony was held at the Hospitality Hall on 2 November 2023.

Elizabeth Richards-Daniel, Manager Finance, attended the graduation ceremony and delivered the sponsor’s remarks on behalf of the Bank. She commented: “We are grateful for this avenue to help empower our citizens. We applaud TAMCC’s initiative for not only identifying this gap, but taking steps to include financial literacy in its public education curricula.” Richards-Daniel further reminded the students: “It is never too early to start navigating the intricacies of prudent financial practices, like planning, budgeting, borrowing, saving, investing and consumerism, to name a few.”

Richards-Daniel was also a lecturer in the programme; her presentation on Credit Cards provided a deeper understanding of annual percentage rates (APR), transaction fees, minimum payment, grace period, payment due date, etc. To further support the students, the Bank gifted each with a voucher for a start-up eFree account, valued at EC$50.

Jada Glean, one of the students completing the programme described it as “transformative”. In her review, she stated: “The programme offered practical insights that could be put into immediate use.” She commended the lecturers, who she described as “inspiring”. She remarked: “I learned about the power of goal setting; I now have a newfound sense of confidence and control over my finances.”

Republic Bank is pleased to support the development of our youth, through education, and wishes the graduates continued success as they journey to financial wellbeing.

Republic Bank