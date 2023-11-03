Online registration is now open for the Final of the 2023 Grenada National Cross-Country Championship to be held on 10 November 2023 at Golf Course, St George.

The competition will be on a team basis and teams are encouraged to register no later than Friday, 3 November 2023. Each team is required to register four athletes in each category they wish to participate.

The categories are Under 15 (U15), Under 17 (U17) and 17Plus (17+).

Registration is free.

Here is the link for registration, https://www.trackie.com/event/grenada national – cross – country – finals – 2023/489257/ which can be found on the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Facebook page.

The Grenada National Cross-Country Final 2023 commences at 9 am at Golf Course, St George.

