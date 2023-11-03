Online registration is now open for the Final of the 2023 Grenada National Cross-Country Championship to be held on 10 November 2023 at Golf Course, St George.
The competition will be on a team basis and teams are encouraged to register no later than Friday, 3 November 2023. Each team is required to register four athletes in each category they wish to participate.
The categories are Under 15 (U15), Under 17 (U17) and 17Plus (17+).
Registration is free.
Here is the link for registration, https://www.trackie.com/event/grenadanational–cross–country–finals–2023/489257/ which can be found on the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Facebook page.
The Grenada National Cross-Country Final 2023 commences at 9 am at Golf Course, St George.
GIS
