The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) responsibility as outlined in the Electricity Act of 2016 (as amended) includes the assessment and establishment of rates charged by a network licensee (Grenlec) to consumers and ensuring that these rates are fair and reasonable for consumers.
Effective 1 October 2023, an Interim Tariff was introduced and will remain in effect until a new Tariff has been finalised after assessments. A series of public informative sessions have been scheduled to facilitate a better understanding on the Interim Tariff, how it is calculated and how it affects your Grenlec bill.
Interim Tariff Public Outreach Activities Schedule
|ACTIVITY
|LOCATION
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME
|#1. Informative Discussion
|St John
|Gouyave Fish Market Conference Room
|Wednesday, 8 November
|5 pm – 7 pm
|#2. Informative Discussion
|St Mark
|St Mark’s Secondary School
|Tuesday, 14 November
|5 pm – 7 pm
|#3. Informative Discussion
|St Patrick
|St Patrick’s Anglican Primary School
|Thursday, 16 November
|5 pm – 7 pm
|#4. Informative Discussion
|St Andrew
|St Andrew’s Methodist School
|Tuesday, 21 November
|5 pm – 7 pm
|#5. Informative Discussion
|St David
|Westerhall Secondary School
|Thursday, 23 November
|5 pm – 7 pm
|#6. Meet & Greet
|Carriacou
|Market Square
|Tuesday, 28 November
|2 pm – 4 pm
|#7. Informative Discussion
|Carriacou
|Bishop’s College, Hillsborough
|Thursday, 30 November
|4:30 pm –6:30 pm
|#8. Meet & Greet
|Petite Martinique
|Petite Martinique
|Friday, 1 December
|10 am – 2 pm
|#9. Informative Discussion
|St George
|National Stadium Players’ Level 1 (Cricket Stadium)
|Tuesday, 5 December
|5 pm – 7 pm
