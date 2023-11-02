The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) responsibility as outlined in the Electricity Act of 2016 (as amended) includes the assessment and establishment of rates charged by a network licensee (Grenlec) to consumers and ensuring that these rates are fair and reasonable for consumers.

Effective 1 October 2023, an Interim Tariff was introduced and will remain in effect until a new Tariff has been finalised after assessments. A series of public informative sessions have been scheduled to facilitate a better understanding on the Interim Tariff, how it is calculated and how it affects your Grenlec bill.

Interim Tariff Public Outreach Activities Schedule

ACTIVITY LOCATION VENUE DATE TIME #1. Informative Discussion St John Gouyave Fish Market Conference Room Wednesday, 8 November 5 pm – 7 pm #2. Informative Discussion St Mark St Mark’s Secondary School Tuesday, 14 November 5 pm – 7 pm #3. Informative Discussion St Patrick St Patrick’s Anglican Primary School Thursday, 16 November 5 pm – 7 pm #4. Informative Discussion St Andrew St Andrew’s Methodist School Tuesday, 21 November 5 pm – 7 pm #5. Informative Discussion St David Westerhall Secondary School Thursday, 23 November 5 pm – 7 pm #6. Meet & Greet Carriacou Market Square Tuesday, 28 November 2 pm – 4 pm #7. Informative Discussion Carriacou Bishop’s College, Hillsborough Thursday, 30 November 4:30 pm –6:30 pm #8. Meet & Greet Petite Martinique Petite Martinique Friday, 1 December 10 am – 2 pm #9. Informative Discussion St George National Stadium Players’ Level 1 (Cricket Stadium) Tuesday, 5 December 5 pm – 7 pm