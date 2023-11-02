Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell left the state on Thursday, 2 November to attend a fundraising event organised by Grenadians in the diaspora in London, United Kingdom.

More than 600 Grenadians are scheduled to attend the event which will take place on Saturday, 4 November. Prime Minister Mitchell will deliver the feature address, where he will outline plans for a year-long celebrations to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence, and other topics relevant to Grenada and diaspora affairs.

Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Honourable Joseph Andall, Andrea St Bernard- Ambassador, Special Envoy for Development and Investment in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Terry Forrester, Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, will also attend.

Grenada’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Court of St James’s Rachér Croney will also join the delegation and deliver remarks at the event.

Following the fundraising event in London, Prime Minister Mitchell will journey to Dubai for the 17th Global Citizenship Conference, where he will also deliver a keynote address focusing on “Attracting Global Citizens through Investment Migration — And why that is vital for the future”.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return to Grenada on Saturday, 11 November, 2023.

Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Honourable Andy Williams has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

