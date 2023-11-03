Rotary Club of Grenada is thrilled to announce, “The Magic of Christmas,” a spectacular Carols by Candlelight concert that promises to enchant audiences and usher in the festive season with joy and harmony.

Created by the dynamic duo of Grenadian singer and songwriter Jeverson Ramirez, and Berklee-trained composer and music business consultant Tiffany Strachan, the 3-part concert is set to captivate audiences of all ages.

“The Magic of Christmas” concert will be a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary Christmas tunes, expertly curated and arranged by Ramirez and Strachan and performed by Grenada’s top talents in the industry. This musical journey is poised to transcend cultural boundaries and create a magical experience for the Grenadian community.

With a cast of over 70 performers, the concerts will feature 18 well-known and highly acclaimed local singers, 6 musicians, a narrator, and 50 dancers.

Produced and directed by the esteemed Richardo Keens-Douglas MBE, Grenada’s very own international award-winning author, playwright, director, and producer, the production promises a seamless fusion of creativity and expertise. Keens-Douglas’ vision ensures that “The Magic of Christmas” will be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

Making a special guest appearance at this magical event is Trinidad and Tobago’s award-winning Queen of Soca Parang Marcia Miranda. Her presence and exuberant personality add an extra layer of excitement and diversity to the concert, promising an unforgettable evening for patrons.

“We are delighted to present The Magic of Christmas, a celebration of music, culture, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season. This concert is a testament to the power of collaboration and the rich talent that our country and region have to offer,” said Richard Strachan, the concert’s executive producer.

Carols by Candlelight will be held on Sunday, 3 December 2023 at Quarantine Point Recreational Park. Proceeds from the event will fund numerous community projects across our tri-island state.

GIS