8–10 December 2023, is the new date for the return of the Camerhogne Folk Festival in St Patrick, which will feature talent from all over Grenada.

On display will be arts and crafts, and different dishes among others.

A local committee working in conjunction with the Division of Culture is tasked with implementing the return of the festival, which was officially launched on 30 September at the Sauteurs Bus Terminal.

Hon. Ron Redhead, Minister with responsibility for Culture, who officially declared the festival open, said the government is investing more than EC$100,000 in the festival.

This, he said is meant to return cultural life in the parish, while boosting economic activity; a deliberate investment to harness the cultural potential of St Patrick. He urged the people of the parish to “embrace your culture, support the community and invest in the cultural development of both the East and West of St Patrick.”

Also speaking at the launch was the Member of Parliament for St Patrick West, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Hon. Joseph Andall, who spoke to the range of benefits that the festival can bring to the parish, and encouraged patrons to focus their energy on preserving it.

Hon. Andall also noted his campaign promise to return the festival in full, and expressed the Government’s commitment to support creative arts through the implementation of the 100% concession for selected equipment used by those within the creative industry, and other plans to develop culture in Grenada.

He added that “being the historic parish and the cultural capital of Grenada, plans are afoot to provide the necessary facilities to preserve what the parish is best known for. Land is presently being sought to erect a multipurpose cultural centre for the parish.”

