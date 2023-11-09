Approximately 200 athletes have registered for the final of the National Cross-Country Championship organised by the Division of Youth, Sports and Culture, to be held on Friday, 10 November at Golf Course, St George.

The races to be contested are Under 15 (3K), Under 17 and 17 plus (4K) in both male and female categories. The first race is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

Participants are encouraged to be at pick-up points early to ensure that they arrive on time for the races. Buses are scheduled to leave the Grenville Car Park and Kirani James Athletics Stadium Car Park at 8 am to transport athletes to Golf Course.

The National Cross-Country Championship seeks to provide an avenue for distance athletes to develop distance running skills such as endurance and stamina.

The National Sports Council Secretariat, in collaboration with the Grenada Food and Nutrition Council, will be conducting sample tasting of a snack and drink product developed for athletes. The products can be used to replenish energy lost during the races. The athletes will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on the products.

GIS