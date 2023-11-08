The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component 3 of the Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) through the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This project supports the integration of climate resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving Nawasa’s water storage capacity, that will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

Under Component 3.6 — Disaster Resilience in Medical Centres, this tender seeks to procure a contracting firm to execute the implementation of civil, structural, and other works associated with the installation of water tanks, tank supports, and extreme weather protection. The project scope will see the construction of water storage systems at 15 medical stations across the State of Grenada, some of which include provisions for rainwater harvesting retrofits.

Nawasa now invites eligible and competent bidders to submit their proposals for this project. An electronic copy of Tender documents can be collected at Nawasa’s headquarters at Lucas Street, St George, in the office of the Planning and Development Department for a non-refundable fee of $250.

Tenders shall be submitted electronically and password-protected to the Public Procurement Board by 27 November 2023, no later than 3 pm in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders (ITB), and shall be issued via email to:

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Attention: Chairman

Public Procurement Board

Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Physical Development, Public Utilities & Energy

Financial Complex, Carenage

St George’s

Grenada, W I

The email submission shall be entitled: “G-CREWS 3.2 – Disaster Resilience in Medical Centres — Tender Submission.”

Kindly direct any queries to the contact person listed below:

Contact Information

Name: Whyme Cox

Title: Manager, Planning and Development Department

Address: P O Box 392, Lucas Street, St George’s, Grenada, W I

Phone: +1 (473) 440-2155,

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]