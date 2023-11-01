Grenlec is pleased to announce the successful culmination of its Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI) Proposal Writing Workshop series.

The workshop series provided invaluable support to community groups, non-profit organisations and individuals seeking to enhance their project proposal writing skills.

Over the course of 4 workshops, including Carriacou and Grenville, 90 participants actively engaged with the facilitator. Topics included project proposal requirements and sources of funding. Each session, marked by high attendance, was an enriching experience for participants.

Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager of Grenlec, expressed her Company’s delight in the favourable response to GCPI workshops, stating, “Our commitment to community development goes far beyond providing reliable electricity. We believe that by empowering our community partners, we’re investing in a brighter future for Grenada.”

Grenlec champions initiatives that foster growth and enhance resilience throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

