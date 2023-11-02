The Carenage came alive on the evening of Tuesday, 31 October, marking the beginning of the island nation’s celebration of 50 years of Independence.

Acknowledging the ancestors who paved the way on the beautiful sometimes painful 50-year journey, Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell made a clarion call to Grenadians far and wide to seize the occasion of the anniversary to embrace and live the words of the national anthem “aspire, build, advance as one people.” He urged the impressive gathering to learn from the tragic lessons of 19 October and charged young people to step up to be a part of shaping the next 50 years. Prime Minister Mitchell reminded the crowd that size does not determine destiny, but “united we stand and united we will go up”.

The theme “One People, One Journey, One Future” and logo of the celebrations were revealed by the Chair of the National Organising Committee Dr Wendy Crawford. In a stunning artistic representation created by Ordell DeRiggs, the logo captures both the nation’s journey and future fundamentals. A traditional bélé dancer simultaneously embodies Grenada’s rich heritage and pays tribute to the trailblazers in history. The young boy beside her stands as a symbol of the promising future and the continuity of Grenadian legacy while their hands outstretched towards each other, symbolise unity, and emphasise the strength in collaboration and shared responsibility. Above them, a dove soars, not only signifying a hopeful future but also indicating progress and upward movement. At the base of these are outlines of Grenada’s mountainous terrain and iconic Grand Etang lake which symbolise our cherished island and the collective journey of its inhabitants.

A celebration theme song called “Grenada 50 — Up From Here”, was also presented for the occasion. The song was written by Akino Romain, Ryan DeRiggs and Akim Baptiste and produced by John James of Expert Productions and Afibah McQueen.

Dr Crawford also provided details of the celebration activities. These include a parish beautification drive, a commemorative $50 note, calypso competition, the Governor General’s Gala, an evening of reminiscence with Folk in the City and a Grenada Expo.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade announced the launch of the celebrations supported by Prime Minister Mitchell, Lorin Peters-Alexander, Carriacou representative, and Ethan Belmar-Roberts, Petite Martinique representative, to a spectacular light and fireworks display.

The already picturesque location, often referred to as the prettiest harbour in the Caribbean was reimagined for the evening’s activities as a Grenadian village showcasing history, heritage and industry. The celebration began with pocket street performances of drumming, steel pan, dance and a parade of traditional cultural characters culminating in a concert with some of Grenada’s top talents. The stellar performance production was orchestrated by another talented and award-winning son of the soil, Richardo Keens-Douglas. Newly erected plaques offering facts about key players and elements in Grenada’s independence story now line the pedestrian walk which is also illuminated by a tunnel of light symbolic of the journey to this point and the continued collective evolution of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

If the success of the evening foretells Grenada’s trajectory for the next 50 years, it will be 50 glorious years given the energy and momentum of this first event of the celebrations planned. The National Organising Committee is pleased to have received the support of Grenadians at home and in the diaspora for the occasion and looks forward to continued engagement over the period and beyond.

