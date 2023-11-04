The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is pleased to inform that Grenada will participate in the 6th China International Import Expo which will be held from 5 – 10 November 2023 in Shanghai, China.

Grenada will be represented by Jillian St Bernard-James of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development and Janelle Collins of the GIDC.

A variety of Grenada’s export-ready products like chocolates, jams and jellies, spices, and herbal teas will be on display. The GIDC will promote its investment portfolio to attract potential investors.

The exhibition will bring together businesses from various parts of the world with the primary objective of creating maximum exposure for these businesses and their products and establishing working relationships.

Over the past 5 years, 128 countries and 3 international organisations have participated in the Country Comprehensive Exhibition online or on-site, showcasing the diverse cultures and economic development of various countries, and promoting people-to-people exchanges. The Enterprise and Business Exhibition has attracted companies from more than 170 countries and regions, exhibiting about 2,000 new products, modern technologies, and new services, with an intended turnover of nearly US$350 billion. More than 200 Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders around the world attend the exhibition every year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development thanks the manufacturers/agro-processors for providing sample products for the Expo, as well as the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada for its partnership in ensuring that Grenada is represented at the 6th China International Import Expo.

