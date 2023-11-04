An historic visit was made to primary schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade.

It’s the first time any sitting Governor-General has made such a visit to educational institutions here.

Her Excellency, referencing 2 former Prime Ministers from Carriacou, Herbert Blaize and Nicholas Brathwaite, motivated the students to excel in their educational pursuits and become productive citizens.

Each school, including the pre-primary schools, received a contribution of books and educational supplies. This was made possible through her cousin based in the United States of America, Jeanine Lewis who is part of a non-profit foundation, Sprinkles of Love.

As well, with Grenada preparing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary of Independence, the Governor General used the opportunity to share the independence song with students and give kudos to Kayak producers of the composition, John and Jason James.

She was accompanied to the schools by Area Education Officer Rosalina Patrice-Lendore.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

