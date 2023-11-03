President of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Marlon Glean met with British High Commissioner, Victor Clark on Friday to foster partnership between the 2 parties.

This comes as a follow-up to the president’s initial meeting with the English FA earlier this year.

During the meeting, 3 major areas were discussed which include coaching and refereeing education, support with equipment and friendly matches amongst various national teams.

The President believes that such an initiative will bring great benefits to the GFA and help build the necessary resources needed to lift the standard of football in Grenada.

It is also hoped that this partnership will help create a pathway for local players and match officials to play and work in the UK.

GFA