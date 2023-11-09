The American Medical Student Association (AMSA) at St George’s University (SGU) will be hosting a free community health fair, Health in Harmony on Saturday, 18 November from 10 am to 2 pm at the Limes Mennonite School in Grand Anse.

AMSA student club promotes active improvement in medical education, world healthcare delivery, and the enhancement of social, moral, and ethical obligations of the medical profession. The SGU chapter has on average 600 AMSA members, making it one of AMSA’s largest chapters.

This fair includes free services such as vitals, physical exams, and glucose testing. Other SGU student organisations will be present such as Women in Medicine to provide breast exams and education; the Public Health Student Association to provide health-self management and education; the Pediatrics Club to provide pediatric exams and entertainment; the Emergency Medicine Club to provide bystander BLS training; and the Infectious Disease Society to provide STI education. The Grenada Community Fridge is also scheduled to be in attendance.

