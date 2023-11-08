The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component 3 of the Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) through a local branch of the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This project supports the integration of climate resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving Nawasa’s water storage capacity. This will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

This proposal request intends to hire a qualified firm to submit Expressions of Interest to execute a feasibility study, prepare preliminary and detailed design and bidding documents, and support the tendering procedures as well as site supervision services for refurbishment and upgrade of the rainwater harvesting system and cisterns. The main responsibilities of the consultancy are:

Collect all data required for the feasibility study and preliminary and detailed design documents. Review existing documentation, studies, and assessments from Nawasa under the G-CREWS project Produce and submit findings of project feasibility study. Include at least 2 options for each project site Produce and submit project preliminary and detailed designs, including drawings, cost estimates, methodology, and schedules Prepare and support Nawasa with bidding documents, tendering process, and bid evaluation Provide supervision services for the construction works to be implemented Provide capacity-building instructional training for the maintenance of the implemented infrastructure

Scope of the work

Provide preliminary and detailed designs, prepare bid documents, support tendering procedures and evaluation of bids, and site supervision services for retrofitting 3 facilities, shown as follows:

Carriacou:

Dover Cistern (Government School) Retrofitting the existing gutters and pipes

Construction of a new storage tank

Mt Royal Cistern Rehabilitation of the existing rainwater collection surface and cistern

Grenada:

Clozier water storage tank

Construction of the rainwater collection/catchment surface

Rehabilitation of the existing storage tank

General requirements

Interested consultant firms shall provide their company’s profile detailing the following:

Name of company

Registered business address

Copy of business registration certificate

Experience refurbishing and upgrading storage tanks, cisterns, and previous work in rainwater harvesting systems

Core business of the company

Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation

Contact e-mail address and telephone number

All submissions shall conform to the specified requirements mentioned above; otherwise, submissions may be disqualified.

Nawasa requests eligible bidders to submit their Expression of Interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 24 November 2023. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI — REFURBISHMENT AND UPGRADE OF THE RAINWATER HARVESTING SYSTEM AND CISTERNS”

The submission address is indicated below:

The General Manager

Nawasa

Lucas Street

St George’s

Bidders are advised that they are not required to submit any technical or price offer or any unrequested documents. Kindly note that the completed documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified consultants who have expressed an interest.

Nawasa will inform all companies that submitted the EOI after the evaluation process whether they qualify for the process.

