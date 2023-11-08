The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa), as part of its Capital Expenditure Programme, is currently expanding and improving its water production and supply network infrastructure throughout the State of Grenada.
As part of this expansion, Nawasa is inviting firms to submit Expressions of Interest in the installation of pipelines from the Les Avocat Dam to Laura Lands Water Treatment Plant in St David.
Scope
The installation comprises generally of the following:
- Excavation and installation of 6” diameter BLUTOP pipelines
- Construction of reinforced concrete columns over ravines and valleys for the installation of 6” diameter BLUTOP pipelines
- Removal of existing decommissioned pipeline
- Demolition and carting away of existing dilapidated reinforced concrete columns
- Road reinstatement as deemed necessary
Nawasa shall supply all pipes, fittings and appurtenances, while the provision of tools, equipment, labour and sundries required for the execution of the works, shall be the sole responsibility of the interested party.
General requirements
Interested parties shall provide their company’s profile detailing the following:
- Name of company
- Registered business address
- Copy of business registration certificate
- Experience with regard to construction
- Core business of the company
- Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation
- Contact e-mail address and telephone number
Experience with regard to construction of pipeline installations will be an asset.
Nawasa invites qualified bidders to submit their Expression of Interest by no later than 3:30 pm (15:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 24 November 2023 to [email protected] with the subject line of your email “EOI — Installation of 6-inch BLUTOP pipeline” or by a sealed and clearly marked envelope “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR THE INSTALLATION OF 6-INCH BLUTOP PIPELINE.”
The submission address is indicated below:
The General Manager
Nawasa
Lucas Street
St George’s
Please refrain from submitting unsolicited technical or priced offers. Comprehensive tender documents containing all pertinent information for the proposal will only be distributed to eligible firms who have expressed an interest.
Nawasa will provide feedback to all companies that submit expressions of interest regarding the outcome of the evaluation process and their eligibility status for participation in the tendering process.
