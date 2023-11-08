The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa), as part of its Capital Expenditure Programme, is currently expanding and improving its water production and supply network infrastructure throughout the State of Grenada.

As part of this expansion, Nawasa is inviting firms to submit Expressions of Interest in the installation of pipelines from the Les Avocat Dam to Laura Lands Water Treatment Plant in St David.

Scope

The installation comprises generally of the following:

Excavation and installation of 6” diameter BLUTOP pipelines

Construction of reinforced concrete columns over ravines and valleys for the installation of 6” diameter BLUTOP pipelines

Removal of existing decommissioned pipeline

Demolition and carting away of existing dilapidated reinforced concrete columns

Road reinstatement as deemed necessary

Nawasa shall supply all pipes, fittings and appurtenances, while the provision of tools, equipment, labour and sundries required for the execution of the works, shall be the sole responsibility of the interested party.

General requirements

Interested parties shall provide their company’s profile detailing the following:

Name of company

Registered business address

Copy of business registration certificate

Experience with regard to construction

Core business of the company

Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation

Contact e-mail address and telephone number

Experience with regard to construction of pipeline installations will be an asset.

Nawasa invites qualified bidders to submit their Expression of Interest by no later than 3:30 pm (15:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 24 November 2023 to [email protected] with the subject line of your email “EOI — Installation of 6-inch BLUTOP pipeline” or by a sealed and clearly marked envelope “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR THE INSTALLATION OF 6-INCH BLUTOP PIPELINE.”

The submission address is indicated below:

The General Manager

Nawasa

Lucas Street

St George’s

Please refrain from submitting unsolicited technical or priced offers. Comprehensive tender documents containing all pertinent information for the proposal will only be distributed to eligible firms who have expressed an interest.

Nawasa will provide feedback to all companies that submit expressions of interest regarding the outcome of the evaluation process and their eligibility status for participation in the tendering process.

Nawasa…. committed to meeting customers’ needs