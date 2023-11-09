The Citizenship by Investment Unit hosted its second Public Symposium on 3 November 2023, at the Deluxe Cinema in Grenville, under the theme “Demystifying Investment Migration,” where the primary objective was to address public concerns, counter misinformation about the programme and build trust within communities.

Spearheaded by Deputy CEO Karline Purcell, the symposium consisted of informative presentations, a Q&A session, and opportunities for attendees and online viewers to share their thoughts. The event was moderated by Nisha McIntyre, Marketing Agent of the CBI programme.

Prominent speakers included:

Dr Wayne Sandiford : Economist and Committee Member, who shared an overview of the CBI programme

: Economist and Committee Member, who shared an overview of the CBI programme Thomas Anthony : CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, who provided insights into the programme’s due diligence procedures, strategic direction, and vision. The CEO also took the opportunity to share the extensive list (soon available at https://cbi.gov.gd) of government projects which are fully or partially funded by CBI revenue, through the National Transformation Fund (NTF)

: CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, who provided insights into the programme’s due diligence procedures, strategic direction, and vision. The CEO also took the opportunity to share the extensive list (soon available at https://cbi.gov.gd) of government projects which are fully or partially funded by CBI revenue, through the National Transformation Fund (NTF) Dia Forrester: Local Agent, who shared firsthand experience of the role of the Local Agent and the process of facilitating applicants

The full video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3s_mm5gHYQ.

The panel at this lively Q&A session was joined by Richard Duncan, Chairman of the CBI Committee, who offered a policy perspective to the questions and concerns posed.

“The CBI programme has become an important source of government non-tax revenue, so we deem it necessary to engage with the local community on matters that affect their lives,” said Anthony. “That being said, this symposium was geared toward informing the public that the CBI Programme operates with integrity, transparency, accountability and key stakeholder involvement.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme is an integral part of our nation’s development strategy, contributing to economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare initiatives. The CBI unit therefore recognises the importance of open dialogue and community engagement in shaping the future of this programme, so much so that a post-symposium survey was conducted with attendees both in person and online. Results indicated that 90% of the participants found that the sessions were informative, relevant and would recommend to others in future. The insights gained from the symposium will play a vital role in the ongoing improvements and developments of the programme, and the Unit’s relationship with the Grenadian public.

For further information, please visit our website at www.cbi.gov.gd. We look forward to the continued cooperation between the CBI unit and the public in the journey to “Demystify Investment Migration.

GIS