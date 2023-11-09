The Citizenship by Investment Unit, in a demonstration of its commitment to impacting Grenadian lives even beyond the National Transformation Fund, revealed its exclusive 3-year sponsorship of the now CBI Rainbow City All Stars Steel Orchestra, presenting a generous contribution of EC$158,560.

At the unit’s Public Symposium, held on Friday, 3 November 2023, at the Deluxe Cinema, Grenville, Claudette James, Operations Manager of the Unit, presented a sponsorship cheque to Karie Fortune, Secretary of the CBI Rainbow City All Stars Steel Orchestra.

The CBI Rainbow City All Stars is a renowned Steel Orchestra dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage of St Andrew, and by extension, Grenada, through the art of steelpan music. The orchestra plays a vital role in enriching the local cultural scene and providing opportunities for talented musicians to showcase their skills.

Fortune shared her thoughts on the collaboration: “As we say thanks, we also give our commitment, that we will continue to contribute positively to youth development in St Andrew, and we will work assiduously to bring home many more championships.”

The CBI’s sponsorship of the CBI Rainbow City All Stars Steel Orchestra is an exclusive 3-year partnership that underscores the unit’s commitment to supporting culture through its relationship with the orchestra, with the expectations that it will impact the lives of young aspiring musicians. This partnership represents one of many upcoming people-development initiatives that the CBI is dedicated to supporting.

In addition to its partnership with the CBI Rainbow City All Stars Steel Orchestra, the unit pledges to offer additional support to other unsponsored steel orchestras and other community development initiatives in the country, which not only represents its commitment to community development, but also marks the beginning of its broader support for local talent.

GIS