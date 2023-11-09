by Linda Straker

Registration fee is EC$250; licencing fee is EC$350

Dr Nicole Forte is Chair of Allied Health Professional Council

Significant working number did not obtain entry-level certification

People employed in the Beauty and Wellness professions of the Allied Health industry who are required to be licenced and registered, now have until April 2024 to comply with the licence and registration requirement.

The initial date for mandatory licencing and registration was 30 November, but Dr Nicole Forte who serves as Chairperson of the Allied Health Professional Council said on Wednesday, 8 November that the Cabinet has extended the time to ensure that those in the industry who are not certified, obtain the relevant certification.

A code of professional conduct published in the Government Gazette of December 2022 mandates that all in the profession become licenced and registered. Since that announcement, there have been concerns raised because a significant number working in the profession did not obtain entry-level certification, but ended up working through on-the-job training programmes.

Dr Forte said that the goal is to have all the practitioners in the beauty and wellness industry become certified and offer services that are of high standards. “We have recognised that a lack of certification has hindered their ability to comply. As a result, the Ministry of Health’s focus in 2024 is to bridge that gap. In collaboration with the National Training Agency…it will be making available scholarships for persons who are already in the industry for several years.” She further announced that the new deadline for registration will be April 2024.

The Allied Health Professionals Council is a corporate body established pursuant to Section 55 Subsection 2 of the Health Practitioners Act No. 16 of 2010. The Council’s main functions are to:

Protect the general public

Promote and uphold high standards of practice

Facilitate continued competency and

Maintain public confidence in professionals

Allied Health Professionals refers to all healthcare professions that are distinct from nursing, medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

Like all other allied health professionals, Beauty and Wellness industry professionals who fail to register commit a summary offence and when found guilty in the magistrate court can be charged a maximum fine of EC$100,000 and or sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.

Those who fail to be licenced can be charged a maximum of EC$50,000 while those who fail to be licenced and registered can be charged a maximum of EC$250,000 and or 5 years in jail. The registration fee is EC$250 and the licencing fee is EC$350; the latter must be renewed every 3 years.

