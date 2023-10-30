About Us:
The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.
We are seeking a highly skilled and professional Massage Therapist to complement our dedicated team. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of modern and traditional massage techniques, ensuring every guest departs feeling rejuvenated and valued.
Key Responsibilities:
- Deliver various spa treatments, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Prenatal, and Hot Stone massages
- Tailor each session based on the client’s individual needs, preferences, and any pre-existing conditions
- Provide expert aftercare advice and recommend suitable products from our luxury range
- Maintain the utmost professionalism, upholding our spa’s standards of hygiene and cleanliness
- Engage in continuous learning to stay abreast of the latest spa and massage trends
Requirements:
- Have a warm, kind, and understanding demeanour towards clients
- Must be certified by an accredited massage school/centre with at least 500 hours of education/training
- Previous experience in a spa is preferred
- Must be physically able to stand and perform massages for extended periods
- Knowledge of the industry with the customer skills to network, engage, and interact with all clients, guests, and participants
- Current local registration, certification and/or licensure (Licenced Massage Therapist, Certified Massage Therapist, Licensed Massage Practitioner, Registered Massage Therapist)
Compensation and Benefits:
- Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips.
- Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members
To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.