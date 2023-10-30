About Us:

The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.

We are seeking a highly skilled and professional Massage Therapist to complement our dedicated team. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of modern and traditional massage techniques, ensuring every guest departs feeling rejuvenated and valued.

Key Responsibilities:

Deliver various spa treatments, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Prenatal, and Hot Stone massages

Tailor each session based on the client’s individual needs, preferences, and any pre-existing conditions

Provide expert aftercare advice and recommend suitable products from our luxury range

Maintain the utmost professionalism, upholding our spa’s standards of hygiene and cleanliness

Engage in continuous learning to stay abreast of the latest spa and massage trends

Requirements:

Have a warm, kind, and understanding demeanour towards clients

Must be certified by an accredited massage school/centre with at least 500 hours of education/training

Previous experience in a spa is preferred

Must be physically able to stand and perform massages for extended periods

Knowledge of the industry with the customer skills to network, engage, and interact with all clients, guests, and participants

Current local registration, certification and/or licensure (Licenced Massage Therapist, Certified Massage Therapist, Licensed Massage Practitioner, Registered Massage Therapist)

Compensation and Benefits:

Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips.

Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members

To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.