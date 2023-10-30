About Us:

The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.

We are searching for a meticulous and passionate Manicurist/Pedicurist to join our esteemed team. The ideal candidate will have an eye for detail, a flair for creativity, and a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of nail care.

Key Responsibilities:

Perform high-quality manicure and pedicure treatments, ensuring precision and beauty in every nail service

Consult with clients to understand their preferences, providing tailored advice on colours, designs, and nail care routines

Maintain a hygienic and organised workstation, adhering to the spa’s strict sanitation protocols

Stay updated with the latest trends in nail art and care, incorporating them into services as appropriate

Promote the spa’s nail care products, offering clients personalised recommendations

Requirements:

Have a warm, kind, and understanding demeanour towards clients

Be a team player and willing to help when needed

Excellent customer service skills

Must be able to stand, sit, and bend for long periods of time

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, multi-tasking, organisation and prioritisation skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, fluent English and articulate

Ability to work efficiently, independently and cohesively, consistently producing quality results

Education and/or Experience:

Minimum 2 years work experience

1 year of working in a Luxury Spa

Current Licence or certificate in Cosmetology

Compensation and Benefits:

Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips

Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members

To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.