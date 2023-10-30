About Us:
The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.
We are searching for a meticulous and passionate Manicurist/Pedicurist to join our esteemed team. The ideal candidate will have an eye for detail, a flair for creativity, and a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of nail care.
Key Responsibilities:
- Perform high-quality manicure and pedicure treatments, ensuring precision and beauty in every nail service
- Consult with clients to understand their preferences, providing tailored advice on colours, designs, and nail care routines
- Maintain a hygienic and organised workstation, adhering to the spa’s strict sanitation protocols
- Stay updated with the latest trends in nail art and care, incorporating them into services as appropriate
- Promote the spa’s nail care products, offering clients personalised recommendations
Requirements:
- Have a warm, kind, and understanding demeanour towards clients
- Be a team player and willing to help when needed
- Excellent customer service skills
- Must be able to stand, sit, and bend for long periods of time
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, multi-tasking, organisation and prioritisation skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, fluent English and articulate
- Ability to work efficiently, independently and cohesively, consistently producing quality results
Education and/or Experience:
- Minimum 2 years work experience
- 1 year of working in a Luxury Spa
- Current Licence or certificate in Cosmetology
Compensation and Benefits:
- Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips
- Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members
To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.