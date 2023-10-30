About Us:
The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.
We invite a skilled Aesthetician and Wax Specialist to be a part of our elite team. The ideal candidate will have mastery over skincare treatments and waxing techniques, ensuring every guest experiences the epitome of rejuvenation and care.
Key Responsibilities:
- Administer facial treatments, peels, and other skincare services tailored to client needs
- Expertly perform waxing services, ensuring client comfort and achieving flawless results
- Consult with clients on their skin concerns, offering professional advice and recommendations on treatments and products
- Uphold the highest standards of hygiene and sanitation in all procedures and workstations
- Remain updated on the latest advancements in skincare and waxing techniques
- Educate clients on post-treatment care and recommend suitable products from our luxury range
Requirements:
- 2 years of cosmetology experience
- 6 months of sales experience
- Graduate of aesthetics programme. Waxing experience a bonus
Compensation and Benefits:
- Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips
- Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members
To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.