About Us:

The Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation and luxury. We pride ourselves on providing a haven for relaxation and wellness, ensuring our guests feel renewed and refreshed. Its exquisite ambience, top-notch treatments, and exceptional service standards focus on pampering and fulfilment for a healthier lifestyle.

We invite a skilled Aesthetician and Wax Specialist to be a part of our elite team. The ideal candidate will have mastery over skincare treatments and waxing techniques, ensuring every guest experiences the epitome of rejuvenation and care.

Key Responsibilities:

Administer facial treatments, peels, and other skincare services tailored to client needs

Expertly perform waxing services, ensuring client comfort and achieving flawless results

Consult with clients on their skin concerns, offering professional advice and recommendations on treatments and products

Uphold the highest standards of hygiene and sanitation in all procedures and workstations

Remain updated on the latest advancements in skincare and waxing techniques

Educate clients on post-treatment care and recommend suitable products from our luxury range

Requirements:

2 years of cosmetology experience

6 months of sales experience

Graduate of aesthetics programme. Waxing experience a bonus

Compensation and Benefits:

Compensation: Salary-based position with the opportunity to earn tips

Benefits: Full and part-time positions eligible for a seasonal discount for employees/dependents and other immediate family members

To apply, please send your CV, cover letter, and relevant certifications to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.