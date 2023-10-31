The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) and the Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) signed Collective Labour Agreements (CLA) for the General Staff, Pilots and Middle Management Bargaining Units Staff of the GPA at the Ministry of Labour on Thursday, 5 October 2023.

Signing on behalf of the GPA was Franklyn Redhead, General Manager and Stephany Gordon, Human Resource Manager.

Signing on behalf of GTAWU was André Lewis, President General; Bert Paterson, Industrial Relations Officer; Shop Stewards Kishon Cornwall, Kenson Charles and Max Toussaint for the General Staff; Sean Salhab for the Pilots and Clint Stephen for the Middle Management Staff.

The signing was witnessed by the Acting Labour Commissioner Sparkle Grenade-Courtney from the Ministry of Labour.

