It was a night of glamour and grandeur as Sandals Grenada Resort recently held its most anticipated staff event of the year, the Annual Prestige Awards, at the Grenada Trade Centre.

This event was the culmination of the monthly awards held throughout 2022. Winners enjoy a host of exciting prizes including all-expenses-paid vacations, home electronics, personal electronics, monetary rewards, plaques and certificates.

Many of the awards acknowledged superior service provided by team members. One such award was the Legendary Award/ Most Guest Nominated earned by Bartender, Kareem Forsyth. Also at the forefront of guest services is the butler team, hailed as the A-Team/Department of the Year.

Kaylan Lewis, resort driver, from the security department, made his mark taking home the Circle of Joy Award for his remarkable warmth and professional service as a resort ambassador.

Also acknowledged for being of service on and off resort, the Earth Guardian Award winner was Aldith Sabazan of watersports. Another dedicated and kind-hearted personality, Kimberly Simon of stewarding, received the Sandals Foundation Sentinel Award.

Making waves and setting the bar higher within her department, the Mover and Shaker award went to Payroll Clerk, Donnette Abraham,

MVP/Manager of the Year was Cost Controller, Lawrence Augustine. Continuing the winning streak for the finance department, and also making her mark at Sandals Grenada before heading to soon-to-be-opened Sandals Saint Vincent, Vincentian, Cost Control Clerk, was Kemmisha Richards who copped the Platinum Award (Runner-up Team Member of the Year).

Claiming the top award of the night and acknowledged for his versatility and flexibility, from the village of Laura Land in St David, Ahkim Baptiste was hailed Diamond Team Member (Team Member of the Year).

Baptiste, social media coordinator, also lends his incredible vocal talent to enhance the resort experience, as part of the in-house entertainment ensemble. A self-proclaimed techy, he is known as a ‘Mr Fix It’ who is always willing to lend a hand to the IT department, the photography department or any other area experiencing technical difficulties. On top of all that he maintains a high level of engagement with guests, as he is part of a special group of team members selected by the General Manager, Peter Fraser, to look after the resort’s most loyal repeat guests.

Additional outstanding Sandals Grenada awardees were: Paul Murrell (stores supervisor), Standing Ovation Award; Camille Alexander (spa therapist), Money Maker Award; Floyd Gooding (AC technician), Heart of the House Award; Englebert Noel (carpenter), Pace Setter Award; Aproniano Agad (executive chef), People’s Choice; Dylon Alexander (landscaping supervisor), All-Rounder Award; and Franklyn Edwards (restaurant manager), Founder’s Circle Award.

1 of 8 - + 1. Manager of the Year was the resort’s Purchasing Manager, Lawrence Augustine (left), captured next to Randy Lewis, Financial Controller. Photo: Sandals Grenada 2. Kemmisha Richards, Cost Control Clerk, was the Platinum Team Member of the year. Photo: Sandals Grenada 3. AC Technician, Floyd Gooding, received the Heart of the House Award. Photo: Sandals Grenada 4. Resort Carpenter, Englebert Noel, was donned with the Pace Setter Award. Photo: Sandals Grenada 5. Donnette Abraham, Cost Control Clerk, received the Mover and Shaker award for being a driving force for excellence within her role. Photo: Sandals Grenada 6. Camille Alexander, Spa Therapist, was the top revenue earner winning the Money Maker Award. Photo: Sandals Grenada 7. Executive Chef, Aproniano Agad, was voted the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Photo: Sandals Grenada 8. Earth Guardian/Top Environmental Steward, Aldith Sabazan of Watersports. Photo: Sandals Grenada

Sandals Grenada

