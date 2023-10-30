by Linda Straker

Group is chaired by former finance minister Nazim Burke

Technical Working Group, official name for committee announced 26 September

Group is currently seeking the service of a project coordinator

A report on the technical and economic feasibility of developing Grenada’s hydrocarbon reserves, a report on the potential environmental and social impacts of hydrocarbon exploration and development in Grenada, and strategies to mitigate these impacts are among deliverables of the recently established Grenada’s Hydrocarbons Technical Working Group (TWG).

Appointed by Cabinet, among the goals of the group are to fully assess Grenada’s hydrocarbon potential and, if found to be commercially viable, devise a strategy and action plan to explore, develop and monetise such findings for the benefit of the citizens and the patrimony of the State of Grenada.

The group is chaired by former finance minister Nazim Burke and comprises Richard Duncan, advisor to the Prime Minister; Raymond Nurse, a Grenadian geologist residing in Germany; Rodney George, current chairman of the Grenada Electricity Services; a representative from the Attorney General’s Chamber and a nominee from civil society organisations.

The Technical Working Group is the official name for the committee announced by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on 26 September after Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade announced that Government will be establishing a committee to investigate the status of Grenada’s oil and gas. She said there was no information provided during the transition for the new Government following the election of June 2022. In an interview with the Government Information Service (GIS) following the Throne Speech, the Prime Minister said that no information can be found in any ministry.

The TWG is currently seeking the service of a project coordinator and, according to a notice in the 27 October publication of the Government Gazette and a local newspaper, the other deliverables of the group are to establish:

A comprehensive report on Grenada’s hydrocarbon potential, including an assessment of the geological and geophysical data, estimates of reserves and potential production, recommendations for exploration and development strategies, mitigation measures, and policies and regulations to promote investment and development A report on the legal and regulatory framework required to support the exploration and development of Grenada’s hydrocarbon reserves A report on capacity building initiatives to support the development of a skilled workforce in the hydrocarbon sector in Grenada A communication strategy to engage stakeholders, including communities, civil society organisations, and the private sector A set of policies and strategies for the sustainable exploration and development of Grenada’s hydrocarbon resources Recommendations for potential partners and investors, including a plan to attract and retain them A stakeholder engagement plan that outlines the approach, mechanisms and processes for engaging with relevant stakeholders throughout the exploration and development process