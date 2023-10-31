by Curlan Campbell

Hazzard won semifinal race, but came in 4th place with 11.77 seconds at the re-do

Race redone because 2 other competitors stopped early

Games officials currently investigating matter

Halle Hazzard redid the Women’s 100m semifinal race shortly after winning it because of a technical issue.

Hazzard, who recently ran her best time in the Women’s 100m at the World Championships in Budapest, was hopeful of doing well in the semifinals at the Pan American Games in Chile. Despite the unfavourable temperature, she won the semifinal race. However, the race was redone because 2 other competitors stopped early, possibly due to a false start signal. However, officials at the games have not issued an official response.

Spectators who did not notice the 2 other athletes withdrew from the race were concerned when the results were not quickly posted.

A recap showed that athletes Yunisleidy De La Caridad García of Cuba and Michelle-lee Raquel Sean Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago started slowing down in the first 40 metres of the track.

Following the do-over of the 100m semifinal, Hazzard was disappointed over what transpired. “It was pretty hard knowing that I had to recall the race and I had to go back. So in my head, I’m just thinking right, just try to do the same thing, although it’s a little difficult because I already ran a full race, so it was very hard to, you know, keep it all together, but I did the best I could,” she said.

The chef de mission with the Grenada Olympic Committee indicated that an official response will be issued later today since officials of the games are currently investigating the matter.

Results of the 100m race saw the Cuban athlete securing first place with a time of 11.53. The Trinidad athlete took second place with a time of 11.64. Hazzard had to settle for 4th place with 11.77 seconds.

Hazzard, who debuted at the 2017 Carifta Games for Grenada and was subsequently recognised as Grenada’s 2018 Junior Sportswoman of the Year, is looking forward to training for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hazzard, a multimedia journalist from Long Island, New York, specialises in documentary filmmaking. She has a keen interest in sports and culture and has family ties to Grenada on her paternal side from Pomme Rose, St David.