President of the Senate Sen. The Honourable Dr Dessima Williams, Speaker of the House Honourable Leo Cato and Chair of the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus Grenada Honourable Dr Clarice Modeste- Curwen, left the island on 30 October to represent Grenada at a Latin America and Caribbean meeting in St Lucia.

Under the 4-year Spotlight Initiative and in the framework of Sustainable Development Goals, the 3-day meeting, which will be held in Gros Islet, will seek to evaluate the status of gender equality and sustainable development.

Senator Williams, a lifelong women’s activist, will report on Grenada’s budgeting, starting in 2022, and proposed legislation to end sexual harassment. Speaker Cato, and Member of Parliament Modeste-Curwen will update on recent meetings and training on achieving gender equality in the Parliament and beyond.

The delegation also includes the Chief Gender Officer in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs Jicinta Alexis among others.

The Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue in Gender Equality and Sustainable Development will be held from 31 October to 1 November 2023 and the exchange among Caribbean Women’s Parliamentary Caucuses will take place on 2 November 2023.

GIS