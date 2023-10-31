The month of November 2023 is recognised as Energy Month by Caricom. The commemoration of this year’s energy month will be under the theme “Accelerating Innovation, Driving Electrification: Powering Transport.”

As part of its regional activities, the Caricom secretariat will host the 8th Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum in Kingston, Jamaica, from 7–9 November 2023, in which the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy will participate.

Other regional activities will include:

Caricom Women in Sustainable Energy Awards Kilo-walk proposed to be co-hosted by the Secretariat and the Guyana Energy Agency Lecture Series on energy-related items Town Hall meeting(s)

Grenada will commemorate through local activities that include:

The dissemination of energy conservation and other related tips throughout the month

A video and photo competition

Kilo-walks in Hillsborough, Carriacou; Gouyave, St John and St George’s

Exhibition at the Esplanade Mall

Media appearances

The collaborating partners for this year’s Caricom Energy Month are:

Caricom Secretariat

Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE)

Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

The Ministry with responsibility for Climate Resilience, and by extension the Government of Grenada, invites everyone to be more conscious and deliberate about the choices they make on a daily basis pertaining to electric equipment including light bulbs, how they use their irons, stoves, ovens and refrigerators; and how they use diesel and gasoline for transportation.

The government also encourages the public to explore and engage in the use of sustainable forms of transportation.

GIS