The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has announced the names of its 34-member team selected for this year’s OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for the weekend of 10–12 November 2023.

The championships, which will be again hosted by St Lucia at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre, is the 31st of the annual event.

The 34-member team comprises swimmers from 6 age groups: 8 and under male and female, 9–10 male, and female, 11–12 male and female, 13–14 male and female, 15–17 male and female, and 18 and over male and female.

The athletes have been engaged in rigorous training for the competitions and are in high spirits to regain the trophy. The team will depart Grenada on Thursday, 9 November and will be accompanied by Coach Gerson Escobar, and Coach Chris Regis.

It will be either the first or second time competing in these championships for most of the 9 and under categories, while several of the more senior swimmers have also participated in regional and international championships. This year, the team also comprises 3 former Olympians, Esau Simpson, Delron Felix and Kimberley Ince. The team includes:

8 and under Females 8 and under Males Evie Twum- Barimah Mateo Thomas Llewella Bernard Ethan Clermont Madison Charles 9–10 Females 9–10 Males Angeline Glenes Jackson-Bain Ethan Chu Fook Konna-Marie Munroe Rowan Brow Nataly Escobar Ethan Gunpot Faith Watson 11–12 Females 11–12 Males Zeia Ollivierre Jaaziel Francis Kristin Gresham Jacob Collymore Eliza-Rose Benjamin Maggie Watson 13–14 Females 13–14 Males Keira Cawich Mallon Patterson Victoria Buxo Michael Robertson Karniel Francis Elliot Fletcher 15–17 Females 15–17 Males Sara Dowden Nathan Fletcher Tilly Collymore Tevin-Duncan Grappy Anaika Otway 18 and Over Females 18 and Over Males Kimberly Ince Zackary Gresham Mia Neckles Delron Felix Esau Simpson

GASA