Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF) & The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Innovative Nature-Based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada (ING) Programme

Design–Build Services for Shoreline Stabilisation at Soubise, St Andrew, Grenada

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF), together with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), are implementing the Innovative Nature-Based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada – ING Project, sponsored by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) under the Ecosystem–Based Adaptation (EbA) Facility.

The objective of this project is to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities in Grenville Bay, Grenada (Soubise), through a series of targeted, complementary, and innovative nature-based interventions which will provide significant social, environmental, and economic benefits to the community. These interventions are geared towards reducing the vulnerability of the community and its members and increasing their adaptive capacity to the impacts of climate change.

This project is being implemented in the Grenville Bay areas with a focus in Soubise. In addition to increasing the adaptive capacity of the residence, the project has various other elements geared towards enhancing the lives and livelihoods of the residents of Grenville Bay. The project consists of 8 components, working together to achieve the overall objective. One major component relates to coastline stabilisation along 200 metres at Soubise to halt shoreline retreat and erosion, and to prevent loss of infrastructure.

ING now invites interested firms/collaborations of firms to submit proposals to provide independent contracting services for the design and construction services of the Shoreline Stabilisation at Soubise. The objectives of the project are as follows:

To design shoreline stabilisation and rehabilitation works intended to address the described shoreline retreat at Soubise using hard and soft engineering interventions, including Living Shoreline interventions Procurement of cost estimates for the designed and approved interventions Procurement of construction services for the construction of the approved interventions

The project intends to stabilise and rehabilitate about 200 metres of coastline at Soubise, stretching north from the access road to the Soubise Housing Scheme. The assignment is expected to be executed over a period of 18 weeks and must be completed by January 2024.

Interested firms may request a copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) and Terms of Reference (ToR) from the addresses below between 08:30 am and 4 pm, Monday to Friday. Bidders must submit electronic copies of the proposals only, which must be received simultaneously at the addresses below no later than 4 pm local time on 15 September 2023.

Address 1: Dr Trevor Noel

Deputy Director WINDREF, SGU

True Blue, St George, Grenada

[email protected]

(473) 444-3997 Address 2: Carol Forbes

Project Manager, ING WINDREF, SGU

True Blue, St George, Grenada

[email protected]

(473) 404-9196