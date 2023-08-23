The Willie Redhead Foundation (tWRF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation and renewal of Grenada’s built heritage, is announcing its intention to donate $1,000 to the Grenada Land Actors (GLA).

This contribution exemplifies the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable development.

The Grenada Land Actors’ dedication to preserving the environment aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by the Willie Redhead Foundation, and we are happy to support GLA in its battle to ensure that development is done right in our tri-island nation.

The handover will take place on 29 August at 5 pm at Marryshow House, home to The UWI Open Campus. The location of the handover is also symbolic as Teddy Marryshow was a firebrand who upheld the rights of ordinary working people and would, very likely, have joined both the Foundation and GLA in calling for the proper processes to be followed by developers.

While the main focus of tWRF has been the preservation of our built heritage, we recognise that our heritage includes the pristine natural habitat of our beautiful islands. Too often, developers have been able to ignore the law and begin construction without following proper procedures and without ensuring that harmful impacts to the environment are minimised.

For further information about the Willie Redhead Foundation and the Grenada Land Actors, please visit our respective websites: The Willie Redhead Foundation www.willieredheadfoundation.org and Grenada Land Actors www.grenadaland.org

tWRF