Quietly working for the past few months, the world-renowned underwater artist Jason de Caires Taylor has been conjuring some very special magic for Grenada.

In 2006 he installed the world’s first underwater sculpture park in Grenada. He was not funded by any company or individual; he did it for the love of art and the knowledge that the environment needed attention. It has become Grenada’s number one tourist attraction. Since then, he has done underwater sculpture installations all over the world.

At the invitation of the Grenada Tourism Authority, he has returned to Grenada with 27 full-size human sculptures that he formed in his studio in Kent, England. Using Grenadians who live in England as his models, the details are striking. Dressed as carnival revellers, they portray various aspects of the characters of Grenada’s carnival. The sculptures, made of specialised eco-friendly concrete, arrived naked in a 40-foot container. As it turned out, the timing was perfect because they arrived right before the real carnival.

Always experimenting, Jason couldn’t just leave them in their naked, cement-coloured state. He has employed several young Grenadian artists to assist him in painting the colours of the costumes on the statues before they go under the sea. Using a specialised organic paint, they are brightened and given even more character. It is a grand experiment because he doesn’t yet know how the marine life that usually grow on the underwater statues will respond to the paint. One of the most interesting colours is the very deep black, depicting the Jab Jab character. It is made from squid ink. Another colour is turmeric yellow — very familiar to us in Grenada. Only time and seawater will tell us what happens.

Jemilla Francis has taken 4 buses every day to the work site in Prickly Bay from her home in Sauteurs. She said, “It’s fun. I have learned a lot from this about the environment.” Richie Modest from Victoria reported that he felt the models for the sculpture represented Grenada’s culture very well. He is anxious to see how they look under the water when the sponges start growing on them.

Historian Angus Martin joined the preview group and commented on how effective it is to tell Grenada’s story in art.

Jason is one of the artists who, in 2017, represented Grenada at the prestigious Biennale di Venezia. His unique styling and unwavering commitment to the environment have been a beacon of hope to the people of small island developing states. Many people live daily with the dehumanising effects of climate change. His authentic words and actions provide a voice of true caring about making people aware they can be part of the solution.

The sculptures will be submerged at Molinere in the Underwater Sculpture Park at a later date. Until then, they patiently wait, standing silently in anticipation in the car park at Prickly Bay.

Susan Mains

Commissioner of Art for Grenada at Biennale di Venezia