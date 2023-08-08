by Linda Straker

Annual, 6-month and one-day licences to trade alcohol provided under Liquor Dealers Licences Act

Agreed time to stop selling alcohol was 11 pm

Under Act, first offence liable to $3,000 fine and 3 months imprisonment

Police state that vendors on Wall Street were asked to shut down bars selling liquor on Monday night because several did not obtain the temporary liquor licence required under the Liquor Dealers’ Licences Act, and those with a licence did not comply with the agreed time to stop selling.

“It is worth noting that those persons did not possess the requisite licence to sell liquor,” the Police said via WhatsApp response to a video sent to the Community Relations Department for viewing and an explanation behind the shutdown. “The Police had prior conversations with the vendors. It was agreed that they would stop selling alcohol at 11 pm. So, the Police were there to ensure that they complied.”

Section 19 of the Liquor Dealers Licences Act states that liquor dealers can obtain annual, 6-month and one-day licences to trade alcohol. In each case, the licence will inform the licence holder of the time for shutting down business.

“A magistrate, whenever he or she considers it conducive to public convenience, comfort and order, may on the application of a licenced dealer grant him or her an occasional licence empowering him or her to sell intoxicating liquor at any specified place other than his or her licenced premises during such time as the magistrate shall approve, but not exceeding 4 consecutive days at any one time unless with the sanction of the Minister,” states the law.

Temporary daily licences start at EC$5 per day if the vendor is trading in a city, and EC$3 if the trading will occur outside the city boundary. Each licence holder is for a specific premise.

Among the don’ts of a liquor licence holder is permitting drunkenness or violent, quarrelsome, disorderly or riotous conduct to take place on his or her premises or selling any intoxicating liquor to any drunken person; Harbouring a constable on duty or selling liquor to juveniles.

A person found guilty of an offence against this Act shall, if no other penalty is provided, be liable for the first offence to a fine of $3,000 and to imprisonment for 3 months and, for the second or any subsequent offence, to a fine of $5,000 and to imprisonment for 6 months.