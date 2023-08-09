We are seeking a suitably qualified, achievement-oriented team player
to fill the position of Sales and Marketing Lead
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business or a related discipline
- Minimum of 3 years’ working experience in a marketing, advertising, merchandising or sales environment
- Knowledge/Ability to conduct market research and statistical analysis would be an asset
- Must be customer-focused with a high level of professionalism
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong organisational and planning skills with the ability to prioritise effectively and work with a sense of urgency
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, Microsoft D365, Power Bi and Adobe Pro
- Must have a valid driver’s licence and your own vehicle
About this Role
The Sales and Marketing Lead manages the Company’s trade marketing efforts while developing and managing relationships with channel partners to drive sales and revenues.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Develop, implement and manage local and regional marketing promotions to drive sales through all channels
- Develop, implement and manage strategies to drive market penetration and growth
- Develop, manage and drive the adoption of company programmes to strengthen customer relationships
How to apply:
Please email your CV to: [email protected]. Subject: SPGL Sales-Marketing Lead
Deadline for submission: 29 August 2023.