We are seeking a suitably qualified, achievement-oriented team player

to fill the position of Sales and Marketing Lead

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business or a related discipline

Minimum of 3 years’ working experience in a marketing, advertising, merchandising or sales environment

Knowledge/Ability to conduct market research and statistical analysis would be an asset

Must be customer-focused with a high level of professionalism

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong organisational and planning skills with the ability to prioritise effectively and work with a sense of urgency

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, Microsoft D365, Power Bi and Adobe Pro

Must have a valid driver’s licence and your own vehicle

About this Role

The Sales and Marketing Lead manages the Company’s trade marketing efforts while developing and managing relationships with channel partners to drive sales and revenues.

Key Responsibilities include:

Develop, implement and manage local and regional marketing promotions to drive sales through all channels

Develop, implement and manage strategies to drive market penetration and growth

Develop, manage and drive the adoption of company programmes to strengthen customer relationships

How to apply:

Please email your CV to: [email protected]. Subject: SPGL Sales-Marketing Lead

Deadline for submission: 29 August 2023.