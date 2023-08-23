Mod1 is seeking an experienced Network Administrator to join our team of high performers to help deliver high-quality managed IT services to our clients.
The ideal candidate is responsible for designing, building, maintaining and supporting simple and complex network environments for businesses in various industries.
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with clients to design, implement, and manage efficient and secure network infrastructures tailored to their specific needs
- Monitor and proactively manage client networks, diagnosing and resolving issues to maintain optimal performance and availability
- Configure, install and maintain networking equipment, including routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs across multiple client environments
- Respond to escalated network incidents and outages, applying advanced troubleshooting skills to ensure rapid resolution
- Implement and enforce network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and access controls, to safeguard client data and systems
- Participate in client onboarding and provide technical guidance to ensure smooth transitions to our managed services
- Collaborate with our support teams to offer technical expertise and mentorship, fostering continuous learning and growth
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to identify opportunities for service improvement
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Ability to multitask, organise, and prioritise work
- Exceptional customer service skills
- Strong understanding of Windows Server and Client environments
- Strong understanding of networking protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, VLANs, and routing protocols.
- Proficiency in managing networking equipment from various vendors (Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet, etc.).
- Hands-on experience with network monitoring and management tools
- Demonstrated ability to handle complex network troubleshooting and resolution
- In-depth knowledge of network security practices and tools
Please send applications with CVs to [email protected] with subject “Network Administrator Application.” The deadline for submission is 5 September 2023.