Mod1 is seeking an experienced Network Administrator to join our team of high performers to help deliver high-quality managed IT services to our clients.

The ideal candidate is responsible for designing, building, maintaining and supporting simple and complex network environments for businesses in various industries.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with clients to design, implement, and manage efficient and secure network infrastructures tailored to their specific needs

Monitor and proactively manage client networks, diagnosing and resolving issues to maintain optimal performance and availability

Configure, install and maintain networking equipment, including routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs across multiple client environments

Respond to escalated network incidents and outages, applying advanced troubleshooting skills to ensure rapid resolution

Implement and enforce network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and access controls, to safeguard client data and systems

Participate in client onboarding and provide technical guidance to ensure smooth transitions to our managed services

Collaborate with our support teams to offer technical expertise and mentorship, fostering continuous learning and growth

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to identify opportunities for service improvement

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Ability to multitask, organise, and prioritise work

Exceptional customer service skills

Strong understanding of Windows Server and Client environments

Strong understanding of networking protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, VLANs, and routing protocols.

Proficiency in managing networking equipment from various vendors (Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet, etc.).

Hands-on experience with network monitoring and management tools

Demonstrated ability to handle complex network troubleshooting and resolution

In-depth knowledge of network security practices and tools

Please send applications with CVs to [email protected] with subject “Network Administrator Application.” The deadline for submission is 5 September 2023.