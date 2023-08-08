FOR TROPICAL NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN, CARIBBEAN SEA, AND GULF OF MEXICO AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20°N AND 45 – 65°W

Tropical wave 1: A western Atlantic tropical wave is located near 53°W, approximately 511 nautical miles east of Grenada, south of 17 °N, moving westward at 15 to 20 kt. Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is depicted from 07 °N to 15 °N and between 50°W and 56°W. Model guidance indicates potential for significant showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday.

Tropical wave 2: A eastern Caribbean tropical wave is located in between the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, with its axis near 63°W, approximately 76 nautical miles west of Grenada, south of 21 °N, moving westward at 10 to 15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is depicted from 14 °N to 22 °N between 59°W and 65°W. Convective activity from this wave can cause showery activity and isolated thunder across the state.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems.