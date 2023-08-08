FOR TROPICAL NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN, CARIBBEAN SEA, AND GULF OF MEXICO AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20°N AND 45 – 65°W
Tropical wave 1: A western Atlantic tropical wave is located near 53°W, approximately 511 nautical miles east of Grenada, south of 17 °N, moving westward at 15 to 20 kt. Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is depicted from 07 °N to 15 °N and between 50°W and 56°W. Model guidance indicates potential for significant showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday.
Tropical wave 2: A eastern Caribbean tropical wave is located in between the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, with its axis near 63°W, approximately 76 nautical miles west of Grenada, south of 21 °N, moving westward at 10 to 15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is depicted from 14 °N to 22 °N between 59°W and 65°W. Convective activity from this wave can cause showery activity and isolated thunder across the state.
The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems.
The next update will be issued at 8 pm.
Trisha Miller, Duty Forecaster
Comment on post