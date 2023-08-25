by Linda Straker

EC$1,350,465,246 approved in December 2022 to service fiscal year 2023

EC$7.5 million allocated for start of 50th Independence celebration

Opposition not provided sufficient explanation to justify additional money

Opposition members in the Lower House of Parliament did not support the Government’s supplementary budget of EC$143,990,234 because of a lack of information in the explanatory notes for the allocations requested.

According to the supplementary budget, EC$133,430,832 is for capital expenditure, while EC$15,559,402 is for recurrent expenditure. The Ministry of Finance will receive an allocation of $60,500,000, followed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transport receiving EC$25,100,000.

The money requested is in addition to the EC$1,350,465,246 approved in December 2022 to service the State of Grenada for the fiscal year 1 January to 31 December 2023. Among the uses identified according to the Minutes of the Finance Committee meeting on 18 August are the purchasing of land, vehicles, software for government ministries or departments, subvention for statutory bodies, as well as assistance to an educational non-governmental organisation to assist students with tuition fees.

“I cannot support this motion,” said Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell as he ended his contribution to the motion presented by Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall during the Friday, 25 August 2023 sitting of the Lower House.

Describing the additional sum as the largest supplementary in the context of additional allocation, Dr Mitchell told the Parliament that while the allocation requested in some areas is understandable, he has not seen nor was provided with sufficient explanation that will satisfy justification for the additional money.

Referring specifically to the EC$7.5 million allocated for the start of the 50th Independence celebration, Dr Mitchell said that he has yet to receive a breakdown of activities for the 2024 independence celebration, which will commemorate Grenada’s 50th anniversary on 7 February.

“I do not know, and I have not seen any serious explanation, except some very weak attempt, very weak and feeble attempt in the supplementary document,” said Opposition member Clarice Modeste.

Despite the objection from the Opposition members, the Government, which currently has 10 members on its side, approved the motion and the Bill. The next step will be approval from the members of the Upper House scheduled to meet on 29 August.