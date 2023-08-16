The following positions are available at Sunswept Resorts:
- US Business Development Manager (BDM)
- Senior Operations Leader (House)
- Activities Leader
- Bar Leader
- Concierge Leader
- Executive Housekeeper
- Skin Clinic Leader
- Sous Chef
- Watersports Leader
- AC Technicians (Senior & Junior)
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Accounts Clerk
- Activities Coordinator
- Bartender
- Boat Captain
- Concierge Agent
- Cooks
- Executive Admin Assistant
- F&B Servers
- Housemen
- Massage Therapist
- Painter
- Pool & Beach Servers (must be able to swim)
- Room Attendants
- Stewards
- Skin Clinic Aesthetician
- Watersports Attendant
Apply at https://sunswept.candidtracker.com/jobs
CARICOM Recognised Certifications for employing non-OECS residents – CSME and CVQ!
Sunswept Resorts