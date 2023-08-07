History was created when Her Excellency, Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade, travelled to the island of Petite Martinique for an investiture ceremony last week.

This is the first investiture ceremony to be held outside of the Governor General’s Office in St George’s.

The special ceremony on Petite Martinique presented Emma Logan with her medal from King Charles, making her a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for her outstanding contribution to business.

The Governor General, in delivering remarks at the ceremony, said Logan had gone above and beyond the call of duty, and her hard work had not gone unnoticed. Logan, she said, has contributed immensely to the island of Petite Martinique and the State of Grenada, as a whole.

The Governor General said investiture ceremonies are meaningful not only for the awardees and their immediate families, but also for the rest of society. They are a formal expression of the positive difference, service, commitment and dedication made by outstanding men and women in the country, Dame Cecile said.

In further congratulating Logan, Her Excellency said the insignia is a tangible expression of her outstanding work and utmost dedication to serving the nation, and it should serve as a badge of honour and a source of inspiration to others.

Emma Logan, the mother of 4 boys, including Roman Catholic Priest Father Hugh Logan, was the first person on Petite Martinique to own and operate a guesthouse. At present, she owns Emma’s Supermarket and Hardware.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique