by Linda Straker

Over 20 acres of land currently leased to Time Bourke Holdings (Grenada) Ltd

2 notices published in Government Gazette of 4 August and 18 August

Trevor Barclay is Authorised Officer for acquisition of freehold interest in property reversion

Approximately 2 months after announcing that his administration will ban the sale of lands on Grand Anse beach, the cabinet of the Dickon Mitchell administration has decided to acquire more than 20 acres of land on the beach currently leased to Time Bourke Grenada Holdings.

Currently, the Radisson Hotel, which is owned by Issa Nicholas (Grenada) Ltd, is located on the property, and the notice said that the purpose of the acquisition is to enhance the hotel stock on the island. The legal counsel for Issa Nicholas (Grenada) Ltd is attorneys associated with the law firm of Mitchell and Co.

The first notice of acquisition was posted in the 4 August publication of the Government Gazette, and the second notice was published in the 18 August edition. “And whereas it is considered by the Governor General acting as aforesaid that the freehold interest in reversion or any other interest in the property mentioned and described in the Schedule hereto should be acquired for a public purpose, to wit, the securing of a strategic asset of the state to further enhance the hotel stock in Grenada,” said the Notice.

“It is hereby declared by the Governor-General acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet of Grenada that upon the second publication of this declaration in the Government Gazette, the freehold interest in reversion or whatsoever interest that is now held by Time Bourke Holdings (Grenada) Limited in the property mentioned and described in the Schedule hereto shall be acquired for the above-mentioned public purpose, and shall vest absolutely in the Crown,” said the 18 August publication.

The Notice said that the Cabinet of Grenada appointed Trevor Barclay, Lands Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Co-operatives, to be the Authorised Officer for the purpose of the acquisition of the freehold interest in reversion in the property.

This is not the first time a National Democratic Congress administration has sought to acquire the same lands from Time Bourke Holdings (Grenada) Ltd. The first attempt was made during the reign of the Tillman Thomas Administration (July 2008 – February 2013). That acquisition was challenged in the High Court and was dismissed. The decision of that matter concluded by the time the New National Party of Dr Keith Mitchell returned to office following the 2013 General Election.

Several attempts to speak with the legal counsel for Time Bourke Holdings Grenada Ltd were unsuccessful. According to court documents, the legal counsel are lawyers associated with the law firm of Afi Ventour and Co.

