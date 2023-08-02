The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, HE Sultan Al-Marshad, and his accompanying delegation, held a courtesy visit to the Caribbean nation of Grenada on 1 August 2023, and met with the Prime Minister of Grenada Hon. Dickon Mitchell.

During the meeting, avenues of collaboration and potential development projects were discussed, and the importance of international cooperation and solidarity was underlined, in terms of how it can help to realise sustainable development, and foster economic and social growth, particularly in Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Moreover, both parties explored key developmental sectors, including areas such as social infrastructure, energy and economic development, where SFD could potentially provide its support.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Mitchell said: “I am immensely happy to welcome to Grenada the delegation of the SFD, led by HE Sultan Al-Marshad. This visit is a testimony to the commitment of the SFD, and the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to forge a close partnership with Grenada, focused on socio-economic development and mindful of the inherent vulnerabilities of SIDS. Grenada and the SFD are working towards concluding an agreement that will allow the Fund to support major infrastructural projects that address Grenada’s resilience, mitigation and adaptation to the harmful effects of climate change on some of our country’s significant urban, rural and major tourist sites, including the seacoast and beaches.”

On his part, Al-Marshad, said: “I am delighted to be here today in Grenada, to explore potential development cooperation with the government, and projects that can help generate socio-economic development and benefit the local population. SFD has recently been active in providing its support throughout the SIDS, and we look forward to contributing towards Grenada’s development journey, and helping the nation achieve its sustainable development goals.”

The visit aligns with SFD’s efforts to contribute towards environmental sustainability and development across developing countries, including the SIDS and Caribbean nations. Since operations began in 1975, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 89 countries around the world.

GIS