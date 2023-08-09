Public Notice CARNIVAL 2023

ROAD TRAFFIC PLAN FOR THE TOWN OF ST GEORGE AND ADJOINING AREAS

By virtue of the powers vested in me under Section 82 (1) and (2) of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 289 A of Volume 13 of 2010 Continuous Revised Laws of Grenada, I hereby order that for the purpose of securing the Town of St George and the adjourning areas, and to facilitate the Spicemas Corporation in executing Carnival activities, the following Streets and Roadways are closed from vehicular traffic, to include No Parking or No Waiting on the dates and times specified below:

Road Closure: The following roadways are hereby closed on the dates and times specified for the undermentioned activities:

J’ouvert — Monday, 14 August 2023 from 4 am – 12 noon:

Kirani James Boulevard and all adjourning roads from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique Roundabout near to Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the Roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Halifax Street; Scott Street, HA Blaize Street; Tanteen Public Road from its junction with HA Blaize Street near Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens Roundabout

Street Pageant — Monday, 14 August 2023 from 12 noon – 6 pm:

Kirani James Boulevard from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique Roundabout near Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Halifax Street; Scott Street; HA Blaize Street; Tanteen Public Road from its Junction with HA Blaize Street near Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens Roundabout

Monday Night Mas — Monday, 14 August 2023 from 6 pm – 12 midnight:

Grand Anse Public Road from the intersection with Golf Course Public Road onto Kirani James Boulevard from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique Roundabout near Tropicana; continuing onto Port Highway to the roundabout at Burns Point; the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; Young Street from its junction with the Carenage to its junction with Halifax Street; Scott Street; HA Blaize Street; Tanteen Public Road from its Junction with HA Blaize at Home Made Bakery to its junction at the Botanical Gardens Roundabout.

Parade of the Bands — Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 12 noon – 12 midnight:

The parade of the Bands shall proceed along the following Streets on which no vehicular traffic other than Police, Emergency vehicles and vehicles forming part of the bands will be allowed:

Grand Anse Public Road from its intersection with Golf Course onto Kirani James Boulevard from its junction with Belmont to the Alleyne Francique Roundabout near Tropicana; continuing onto Port High-way to the Roundabout at Burns Point; continu­ing onto the entire portion of road known as the Carenage; onto its Junction with Young Street to its Junction with Halifax Street continuing along Scott Street onto HA Blaize and onto Tanteen

NO PARKING/NO WAITING AREA: No vehicles are permitted to PARK or WAIT along the following roadways during the periods specified below:

Grand Anse Public Road from its intersection with Golf Course onto its intersection of Belmont Public Road and Kirani James Boulevard on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 6 pm to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August from 12 noon to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August from Belmont from its junction with Kirani James Boulevard to Paddock Road onto the Botanical Gardens Roundabout on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August from 12 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August from Lucas Street from the Governor-General’s Roundabout to its junction with Church Street on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

Herbert Blaize Street from its junction with Scott Street to its junction with Tanteen Public Road on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from Lowther’s Lane from its junction with Archibald Avenue to the Tanteen Roundabout on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from The entire Hughes Street on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from Church Street (Hospital Hill Road) from its junction with Cemetery Hill to junction with Canash Hill on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

to and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from Port Highway on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from Tanteen Public Road from its junction with Botanical Gardens Roundabout to its junction with Burns Point Roundabout on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from HA Blaize Street from its junction with Scott Street to its junction with Tanteen Public Road on Monday, 14 August 2023 from 5 am to 12 midnight and Tuesday, 15 August 2023 from 1 pm to 12 midnight

Allowed Parking: Parking is allowed for vehicles other than tractors and goods vehicles on the following Streets:

Halifax Street – On the right side only from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with Granby Street

– On the right side only from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with Granby Street Bruce Street – On the right side only from its junction with Cross Street to its junction with Melville Street

– On the right side only from its junction with Cross Street to its junction with Melville Street Grenville Street – On the left side only from its junction with Gore Street to its junction with Hillsborough Street

– On the left side only from its junction with Gore Street to its junction with Hillsborough Street Archibald Avenue – to its junction with Lowthers Lane

Vehicular Traffic: The following arrangements are made for vehicular traffic flow during the periods on Monday, 14 August 2023 and Tuesday, 15 August 2023:

Vehicles travelling to Springs or Grand Anse direction from the Western side, Grand Etang or Tempe direction will use River Road, Marrast Hill, Lowther’s Lane and exit onto Paddock Main Road

Vehicles travelling to the Western or Grand Etang direction from Grand Anse or Springs direction will use Belmont Public Road, Paddock, Lowther’s Lane and exit on Marrast Hill

Vehicles proceeding towards the Town of St George from the Government House Roundabout should travel along Lucas Street

One-Way Traffic: The following are designated one-way traffic into or out of the Town of St George.

St John’s Street from its junction with Melville Street to its junction with Church Street

Old Fort Road from its junction with Cemetery Hill to its junction with Lucas Street

Upper Church Street from its junction with Market Hill to its junction with Cemetery Hill

Lucas Street from its junction with Old Fort Road to its junction with Church Street and Market Hill

Emergency Routes: The following are established as emergency routes for the Town of St George:

From the South of the Town of St George to the General Hospital: – Paddock Public Road, Lowther’s Lane, Archibald Avenue, onto Lucas Street and Church Street onto the General Hospital

From East of the Town to the General Hospital: – Lucas Street, Church Street, Grand Etang Road onto the General Hospital

From the North of the Town to the General Hospital – Cemetery Hill, Old Fort Road, Lucas Street, Church Street, Grand Etang Road onto the General Hospital

NB: Emergency vehicles are advised to use the emergency routes and avoid going through the bands as much as possible.

Mobile Patrol: A mobile patrol unit would be deployed to patrol Lowther’s Lane, Paddock, Kirani James Boulevard, Grand Anse Public Road and other areas into the Town of St George to ensure the free flow of traffic in these areas.

Tow away Zone: Any vehicles found parked in a restricted area or on an emergency route would be towed or taken away to the Police premises on the Carenage. A recovery fee of EC$125 would be charged.

Traffic Police Officers will be deployed at strategic locations to assist in the effecting of this Order.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR ALL SHOWS SCHEDULED FOR

THE NATIONAL STADIUM FOR CARNIVAL 2023

The following are designated NO PARKING AREAS:

The entire ring road around the National Stadium

River Road from its junction with La Qua Brothers Crematorium to Purcell Lumber Yard

Cherry Hill Public Road from Grenada Welders to its junction with Melville Street

Melville Street from its junction with River Road to the National Lotteries Office

Cemetery Hill

Mt Rush Public Road

The following areas are designated PARKING AREAS:

For VIPs (Governor-General, Prime Minister, Parliamentarians, etc.) – The Parking area close to the VIP Stand

For Invited Guests and Sponsors – The parking area close to the Media Pavilion (Gate 6)

For the General Public – Wesley College Ground, portion of Gate Six and concrete area at Kirani James Athletic Stadium

Emergency Route: The emergency route from the National Stadium is Cemetery Hill, Church Street onto the General Hospital road

Tow Away Zone: Vehicles parked in areas designated as ‘No Parking’ will be towed away. A recovery Fee of EC$125.00 would be charged

Traffic Officers and a Mobile Patrol Unit will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure that these arrangements are adhered to.

Jessmon Prince, D/COP

For Commissioner of Police (Ag.)

