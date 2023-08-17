by Curlan Campbell

Offences recorded include 15 property crimes, 7 harm offences, and several minor squabbles

58 road accidents recorded as compared to more than 60 road accidents last year

55 traffic tickets issued, most for prohibited parking

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has described the recently held Spicemas 2023 activities as being free of ‘major crimes’ with heavy police presence given as one of the reasons for this reduction in crimes compared to last year.

Together with the public’s cooperation for maintaining a level of law and order during the 2023 Carnival celebrations, has also contributed to the successful police operation.

ACP John Mitchell, Officer in charge of Operations, spoke to media members on Wednesday, expressed gratitude for the high level of diligence shown by officers in the execution of their duties, “Passing through on Carnival Monday and Tuesday with the inclement weather and observing police officers standing and holding their positions, despite the weather condition and performing remarkably well.”

ACP Mitchell also thanked the public, especially the youthful population, for adhering to Grenada laws and heeding the RGPF calls to leave offensive weapons at home.

“The issue of non-violence for the kind of there were hardly any incidents or issues relating to crime and violence, specifically relating to the carnival. We believe that you, the general public, significantly bought into the conversation that we had with regard to offensive weapons and misbehaviour,” he said.

“And let me take this opportunity to congratulate our youthful population. Sometimes we leave them out of the conversation. But we did send that message out and ask our young men in particular to leave the knives and cutlasses at home. And that was very evident, though we had a significant increase in the number of patrons on the street and at events, what we did recognise, and we did increase our searches, but what we recognised is that there was a significant reduction in the number of weapons that were found,” he continued.

ASP Ryan Hall, Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department CID provided a brief snapshot of minor offences recorded during the carnival. These offences include 15 property crimes, 7 harm offences, with 2 indictable offences, and several minor squabbles that were quickly de-escalated. Hall reported that there were no sexual crimes and robberies except for one homicide incident, which resulted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Delvon Thomas in Egmont. This shooting incident was unrelated to the carnival activities and is currently being investigated.

“Overall, we are extremely pleased with the cooperative effort of the public stakeholders and our law enforcement officers in contributing to our safe and enjoyable carnival experience,” ASP Hall said. “Officers were present in high-visibility rules, engaging with the public and fostering an environment of security and reassurance. It is important to clarify that the homicide was unrelated to all kinds of activities. Our investigators have been diligently working on this case to gather information and evidence, and we reassure the public that every effort has been made to bring the responsible parties to justice.”

A reduction in vehicular traffic accidents was also recorded this year. Inspector Ryan Smith, Officer attached to the Traffic Department, said the department recorded 58 road accidents, one of which was serious, compared to more than 60 road accidents last year, with 3 being serious. “There was a significant reduction in the number of accidents that are caused over the road during the Carnival activities from 11 – 15 August. A total of 55 traffic tickets were issued, most of which were for prohibited parking and failing to comply with officers’ instructions on traffic signs in terms of No Entry. We also can see that the number of tickets was reduced also in comparison to last year, so we can see that they were greater compliance by the public,” Smith said as he expressed gratitude towards the public.