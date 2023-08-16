Republic Bank proudly salutes Angel Harps Steel Orchestra for copping the second spot at last Saturday’s National Panorama championship.

The Band eluded the title by only one point, but delivered a par excellence performance, thrilling fans with their performance of “Bouncing Low” by Tangler. Hats off to arrangers James Clarkson and Jevon Andrews for a job well done!

Republic Bank Angel Harps boasts 14 National Panorama titles and 15 Junior championships, 2023 included. The Bank is proud of its affiliation with this musical icon, a relationship spanning 41 unbroken years.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

